Former All-Rounder Ajit Agarkar To Take Over Vacant Chief Selector Role

A candidate should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 One Day International matches and 20 First Class matches to apply for the post of selector. The candidate should also have retired from the game at least five years previously. Moreover, no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee, as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men’s Selection Committee.