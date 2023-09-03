Former Zimbabwe Captain Heath Streak Passes Away at 49

The former captain of Zimbabwe cricket team, Heath Streak passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 49.
According to reports, Heath was battling liver cancer for a long time. The news of his demise was confirmed by his wife, Nadine Streak, through a heartfelt Facebook post.
"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," the post reads.
In his cricket career, Heath has played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005. He ended with 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs. He served as a captain of the team between 2000-2004.
However, in 2021, he was given an eight-year ban from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his involvement in corrupt practices.