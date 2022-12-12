France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

France will take on the Atlas Lions, the giant killers of the Qatar World Cup, on Thursday night after Argentina takes on Croatia in the first semifinal. Morocco, a former French colony, is one of two undefeated teams (the other being Croatia) to go to the World Cup semifinals.
Morocco advanced to the round of 16 by winning its group, which included Belgium and Canada, before eliminating defending champion Spain. It advanced to the semi-finals after a quarterfinal victory over Portugal, the champion of Euro 2016. When facing Canada in the semi-finals, Walid Regragui's squad had allowed just one goal all tournament.
France, who won its second World Cup four years ago in Russia, began its title defence with wins over Australia and Denmark but suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of African team Tunisia. The Les Blues beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16, then beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. France are playing in their seventh World Cup semi-final - having been eliminated from each of their first three (1958, 1982, 1986), they have won each of their last three matches at this stage (1998, 2006, 2018).
The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.
The France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on December 15 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.
The France vs Morocco semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV.
If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.