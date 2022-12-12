Sports

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

France will take on the Atlas Lions, the giant killers of the Qatar World Cup, on Thursday night after Argentina takes on Croatia in the first semifinal
Pratidin Bureau

Introduction

France will take on the Atlas Lions, the giant killers of the Qatar World Cup, on Thursday night after Argentina takes on Croatia in the first semifinal. Morocco, a former French colony, is one of two undefeated teams (the other being Croatia) to go to the World Cup semifinals.

Team Morocco  

Morocco advanced to the round of 16 by winning its group, which included Belgium and Canada, before eliminating defending champion Spain. It advanced to the semi-finals after a quarterfinal victory over Portugal, the champion of Euro 2016. When facing Canada in the semi-finals, Walid Regragui's squad had allowed just one goal all tournament.

Team France

France, who won its second World Cup four years ago in Russia, began its title defence with wins over Australia and Denmark but suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of African team Tunisia. The Les Blues beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16, then beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. France are playing in their seventh World Cup semi-final - having been eliminated from each of their first three (1958, 1982, 1986), they have won each of their last three matches at this stage (1998, 2006, 2018).

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022: Predicted Team Members 

Which teams will play with each other at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

Argentina will play with Croatia while Morocco will play with France. 

What is the Indian timing for the Argentina vs Croatia match at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022? 

The Argentina vs Croatia semi-final will be played on December 14 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST. 

What is the Indian timing for the France vs Morocco match at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022?

The France vs Morocco semi-final will be played on December 15 (Wednesday) at 12.30 am IST.

What is the venue for the France vs Morocco semi-finals match?

  • France vs Morocco Al Bayt Stadium

How to watch the France vs Morocco semi-finals LIVE on TV?

The France vs Morocco semi-finals will be shown on Sports 18 channel on TV. 

How can I stream the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in India?

If you live in India, you can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals at the Jio Cinema App.

