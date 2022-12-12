France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals 2022: Head-to-head, Schedule, Time, Venue

Team Morocco

Morocco advanced to the round of 16 by winning its group, which included Belgium and Canada, before eliminating defending champion Spain. It advanced to the semi-finals after a quarterfinal victory over Portugal, the champion of Euro 2016. When facing Canada in the semi-finals, Walid Regragui's squad had allowed just one goal all tournament.

Team France

France, who won its second World Cup four years ago in Russia, began its title defence with wins over Australia and Denmark but suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of African team Tunisia. The Les Blues beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16, then beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. France are playing in their seventh World Cup semi-final - having been eliminated from each of their first three (1958, 1982, 1986), they have won each of their last three matches at this stage (1998, 2006, 2018).