French Open 2023: Schedule, Fixtures, Results & Live Streaming Details

The French Open 2023, the second Grand Slam of the season, is set to take place from May 28 to June 11. This year's tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. It is worth noting that Rafael Nadal, the 14-time champion, will not be participating in the tournament for the first time since his debut in 2005 due to an injury.

In the previous edition of the French Open, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek emerged as the singles winners, earning 2000 points and 2.2 million euros each. However, this year, the total prize money for the tournament has been increased by 12.3%, with the singles winners set to receive 2.3 million euros.