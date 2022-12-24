IPL 2023 auction: Full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders

Talking about KKR or Kolkata Knight Riders, the team has faced a lot of ups and downs in the Indian Premier League. Will this season be favorable to them? Only time will reveal that. The full list of players bought by KKR is finally out after yesterday’s IPL mini election. To know the name of the players and the purse spent on them, keep reading.

About Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have always been in the center of all limelight as the squad has players like Brendon McCullum, who hit 158 runs in the maiden edition of the Indian Premier League versus Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, after that match, Kolkata Knight Riders’ performance was below average in the majority of the matches in the competition. KKR’s popularity is also because it is owned jointly by Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and her husband.

In the beginning editions of IPL, KKR was unable to leave an impression on its performance as the team stayed towards the bottom of the IPL points table. But shortly, the squad registered a triumph in the finals and became one of the best performing teams in the recent editions of the Indian Premier League. KKR won the IPLs twice to date, one in 2012 and another in 2014. It managed to reach the finals in 2021, but got defeated by the Chennai super Kings.