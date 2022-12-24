Sports

IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Full list of sold and unsold players available here.
IPL 2023 Auction
IPL 2023 AuctionPratidin Time
Pratidin Bureau

The IPL 2023 Auction: took place on friday! We have the full list of unsold players. To know the names of all the unsold players at the IPL 2023 auction, keep reading. 

Indians and the IPL have had a great relationship from the beginning. Fans are ever ready to watch their favorite players on the pitch. The Indian Premier League (IPL), created by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is the most successful and widely watched cricket tournament in the world. 

For optimal viewing by the global television audience, matches often begin in the late afternoon or evening, allowing at least some of them to be played under floodlights. In order to optimize potential television revenue, the top four teams compete in three play-off matches, with one losing team being given a second shot to reach the final. The top four teams from each group then compete in a series of knockout games to determine who will play in the championship match.

Full List of Players who got sold at the latest IPL 2023 Auction

  1. Shivam Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh

  2. Bhagath Varma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 20 lakh

  3. Nehal Wadhera (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh

  4. Mohit Rathee (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh

  5. Ajay Mandal (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 20 lakh

  6. Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 20 lakh

  7. Sonu Yadav (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh

  8. Kunal Rathore (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs. 20 lakh

  9. Avinash Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 60 lakh

  10. Nitish Kumar Reddy (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 20 lakh

  11. David Wiese (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 1 crore

  12. Swapnil Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 20 lakh

  13. Mohit Sharma (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 50 lakh

  14. Josh Little (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 4.4 crore

  15. Suyash Sharma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 20 lakh

  16. Rajan Kumar (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 70 lakh

  17. Vidwath Kaverappa (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh

  18. Vishnu Vinod (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh

  19. Urvil Patel (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 20 lakh

  20. Donovan Ferreira (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 50 lakh

  21. Prerak Mankad (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 20 lakh

  22. Duan Jansen (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh

  23. Mayank Dagar (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 1.8 crore

  24. Manoj Bhandage (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh

  25. Harpreet Bhatia (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 40 lakh

  26. Amit Mishra (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 50 lakh

  27. Piyush Chawla (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 50 lakh

  28. Kylie Jamieson (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to CSK for Rs. 1 crore

  29. Daniel Sams (Base price Rs. 75 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 75 lakh

  30. Romario Shepherd (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 50 lakh

  31. Will Jacks (Base price Rs. 1.5 crore) sold to RCB for Rs. 3.2 crore

  32. Manish Pandey (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.4 crore

  33. Himanshu Sharma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh

  34. Mukesh Kumar (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 5.5 crore

  35. Shivam Mavi (Base price Rs. 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6 crore

  36. Yash Thakur (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 45 lakh

  37. Vaibhav Arora (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 60 lakh

  38. Upendra Yadav (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 25 lakh

  39. KS Bharat (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 1.2 crore

  40. N Jagadeesan (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 90 lakh

  41. Nishant Sindhu (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 60 lakh

  42. Sanvir Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 20 lakh

  43. Samarth Vyas (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 20 lakh

  44. Vivrant Sharma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 2.6 crore

  45. Shaik Rasheed (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 20 lakh

  46. Mayank Markande (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 50 lakh

  47. Adil Rashid (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 2 crore

  48. Ishant Sharma (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 50 lakh

  49. Jhye Richardson (Base price Rs. 1.5 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.5 crore

  50. Jaydev Unadkat (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 50 lakh

  51. Reece Topley (Base price Rs. 75 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 1.9 crore

  52. Phil Salt (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore

  53. Heinrich Klaasen (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 5.25 crore

  54. Nicholas Pooran (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to LSG for Rs. 16 crore

  55. Ben Stokes (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore

  56. Cameron Green (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.5 crore

  57. Jason Holder (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 5.75 crore

  58. Sikandar Raza (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 50 lakh

  59. Odean Smith (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 50 lakh

  60. Sam Curran (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18.5 crore

  61. Ajinkya Rahane (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 50 lakh

  62. Mayank Agarwal (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 8.25 crore

  63. Harry Brook (Base price Rs. 1.5 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 13.25 crore

  64. Kane Williamson (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 2 crore

  65. Rilee Rossouw (Base Price Rs 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.6 crore

  66. Shakib Al Hasan (Base Price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore

  67. Mandeep Singh (Base Price Rs 50 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh

  68. Litton Das (Base Price Rs 50 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh

  69. Yudhvir Charak (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 20 lakh

  70. Naveen Ul Haq (Base Price Rs 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 50 lakh

  71. Raghav Goyal (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh

  72. Shams Mulani (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh

  73. Murugan Ashwin (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh

  74. Abdul PA (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for RS 20 lakh

  75. Akash Vashisht (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh

  76. KM Asif (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh

  77. Joe Root (Base Price Rs 1 crore) sold to RR for Rs 1 crore

  78. Adam Zampa (Base Price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to RR for Rs 1.5 crore

List of cricket players who went unsold at the  recent IPL 2023 Auction

After a day filled with excitement and anticipation, the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) was completed in Kochi on Friday. The 10 teams successfully bought a total of 80 players, including 29 international superstars. 

However, the following players remained unsold: 

Notable event during the 2023 IPL Auction: 

The English all-rounder Sam Curran turned lucky as he became the most expensive player ever purchased at an IPL auction (PBKS). Punjab Kings paid around INR 18.5 crores for him.   In addition to Curran, other popular players included Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Nicholas Pooran, and Mayank Agarwal.

ipl 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com