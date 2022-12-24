IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

The IPL 2023 Auction: took place on friday! We have the full list of unsold players. To know the names of all the unsold players at the IPL 2023 auction, keep reading.
Indians and the IPL have had a great relationship from the beginning. Fans are ever ready to watch their favorite players on the pitch. The Indian Premier League (IPL), created by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is the most successful and widely watched cricket tournament in the world.
For optimal viewing by the global television audience, matches often begin in the late afternoon or evening, allowing at least some of them to be played under floodlights. In order to optimize potential television revenue, the top four teams compete in three play-off matches, with one losing team being given a second shot to reach the final. The top four teams from each group then compete in a series of knockout games to determine who will play in the championship match.
Shivam Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh
Bhagath Varma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 20 lakh
Nehal Wadhera (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh
Mohit Rathee (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh
Ajay Mandal (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 20 lakh
Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 20 lakh
Sonu Yadav (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh
Kunal Rathore (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs. 20 lakh
Avinash Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 60 lakh
Nitish Kumar Reddy (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 20 lakh
David Wiese (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 1 crore
Swapnil Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 20 lakh
Mohit Sharma (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 50 lakh
Josh Little (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 4.4 crore
Suyash Sharma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 20 lakh
Rajan Kumar (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 70 lakh
Vidwath Kaverappa (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh
Urvil Patel (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 20 lakh
Donovan Ferreira (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 50 lakh
Prerak Mankad (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 20 lakh
Duan Jansen (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 20 lakh
Mayank Dagar (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 1.8 crore
Manoj Bhandage (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh
Harpreet Bhatia (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 40 lakh
Amit Mishra (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 50 lakh
Piyush Chawla (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 50 lakh
Kylie Jamieson (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to CSK for Rs. 1 crore
Daniel Sams (Base price Rs. 75 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 75 lakh
Romario Shepherd (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 50 lakh
Will Jacks (Base price Rs. 1.5 crore) sold to RCB for Rs. 3.2 crore
Manish Pandey (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.4 crore
Himanshu Sharma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 20 lakh
Mukesh Kumar (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 5.5 crore
Shivam Mavi (Base price Rs. 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6 crore
Yash Thakur (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 45 lakh
Vaibhav Arora (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 60 lakh
Upendra Yadav (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 25 lakh
KS Bharat (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 1.2 crore
N Jagadeesan (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs. 90 lakh
Nishant Sindhu (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 60 lakh
Sanvir Singh (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 20 lakh
Samarth Vyas (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 20 lakh
Vivrant Sharma (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 2.6 crore
Shaik Rasheed (Base price Rs. 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 20 lakh
Mayank Markande (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs. 50 lakh
Adil Rashid (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 2 crore
Ishant Sharma (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 50 lakh
Jhye Richardson (Base price Rs. 1.5 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.5 crore
Jaydev Unadkat (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs. 50 lakh
Reece Topley (Base price Rs. 75 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs. 1.9 crore
Phil Salt (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 crore
Heinrich Klaasen (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 5.25 crore
Nicholas Pooran (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to LSG for Rs. 16 crore
Ben Stokes (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore
Cameron Green (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.5 crore
Jason Holder (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 5.75 crore
Sikandar Raza (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 50 lakh
Odean Smith (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 50 lakh
Sam Curran (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 18.5 crore
Ajinkya Rahane (Base price Rs. 50 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs. 50 lakh
Mayank Agarwal (Base price Rs. 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 8.25 crore
Harry Brook (Base price Rs. 1.5 crore) sold to SRH for Rs. 13.25 crore
Kane Williamson (Base price Rs. 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 2 crore
Rilee Rossouw (Base Price Rs 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.6 crore
Shakib Al Hasan (Base Price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore
Mandeep Singh (Base Price Rs 50 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh
Litton Das (Base Price Rs 50 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh
Yudhvir Charak (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 20 lakh
Naveen Ul Haq (Base Price Rs 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 50 lakh
Raghav Goyal (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh
Shams Mulani (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh
Murugan Ashwin (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh
Abdul PA (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for RS 20 lakh
Akash Vashisht (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh
KM Asif (Base Price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh
Joe Root (Base Price Rs 1 crore) sold to RR for Rs 1 crore
Adam Zampa (Base Price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to RR for Rs 1.5 crore
After a day filled with excitement and anticipation, the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) was completed in Kochi on Friday. The 10 teams successfully bought a total of 80 players, including 29 international superstars.
However, the following players remained unsold:
The English all-rounder Sam Curran turned lucky as he became the most expensive player ever purchased at an IPL auction (PBKS). Punjab Kings paid around INR 18.5 crores for him. In addition to Curran, other popular players included Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Nicholas Pooran, and Mayank Agarwal.