Gabba Test: India’s Batting Nightmare Continues as Rain Delays Fightback

Rain played spoilsport on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match at The Gabba, interrupting play during the third session and leaving India precariously placed at 51/4 at Stumps, trailing Australia by 394 runs. KL Rahul (33*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (0*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors struggled to mount a response to Australia's imposing first-innings total of 445.

Advertisment

Rain Stops Play, India in Deep Trouble

The Indian side resumed the third session from 48/4, but persistent rain limited play to just three overs. During this brief period, only three runs were added to the scoreboard. Despite Rahul's resistance, the challenges posed by Australia's pace attack and the weather left India staring at a daunting task.

Earlier in the day, the second session also saw interruptions due to rain. However, Rahul and Rishabh Pant attempted to steady the innings, showcasing glimpses of a promising partnership. Rahul impressed with a textbook cover drive off Pat Cummins, while Pant capitalized on loose deliveries. Just as momentum seemed to be building, Cummins outsmarted Pant (9) with a brilliant delivery, catching the outside edge and sending it into Alex Carey’s gloves.

Rahul continued the fight with a boundary off Mitchell Starc in what turned out to be the final act of the second session before the rain intervened again.

Australia's Domination in the First Session

The day began with Australia resuming their innings at 407/8. Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, wrapped up the Australian innings for 445. Bumrah’s early strike removed Mitchell Starc (24), who had briefly threatened with a slog-sweep for six off Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah forced an edge from Starc, sending the ball into Rishabh Pant’s gloves.

Mohammed Siraj then bowled Nathan Lyon, breaching his defense to hit the middle stump, before Alex Carey (40) mistimed a charge against Akash Deep, bringing the Australian innings to a close. Bumrah was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6-76, while Travis Head (152) and Steven Smith (151) had laid a formidable foundation for the hosts.

Indian Batters Falter Again

India’s reply got off to a disastrous start, with Mitchell Starc wreaking havoc. Yashasvi Jaiswal avoided a golden duck with an edge for four but was dismissed two balls later, caught by Mitchell Marsh for 5. Shubman Gill (1) followed soon after, edging to Marsh again, who took a spectacular catch.

Virat Kohli (3) was tempted into chasing a delivery outside off from Josh Hazlewood, only to edge it to the wicketkeeper. At 21/3, the Indian innings looked eerily reminiscent of their Adelaide collapse.

KL Rahul offered some resistance with his composed 33*, while Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten without scoring at the close of play. India’s hopes now rest on these two experienced batters as they face the uphill task of avoiding an innings defeat.

Brief Scores

Australia: 445 (Travis Head 152, Steven Smith 151; Jasprit Bumrah 6-76)

India: 51/4 (KL Rahul 33*; Mitchell Starc 2-25)

With two days left in the Test, the Indian team faces a monumental challenge to save the game, as Australia remains firmly in control.