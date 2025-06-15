Get Ready, Assam! Two International Cricket Showdowns Coming to Guwahati

Cricket fans in Assam can look forward to a historic moment later this year, as Guwahati is scheduled to host its first-ever Test match in November 2025, followed by a high-stakes T20I against New Zealand in January 2026.

First-Ever Test Match in Guwahati

The city’s Barsapara Stadium will host a Test match for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the region’s cricketing history. The second Test of the India vs South Africa series will be played in Guwahati starting November 22, 2025. The five-day match is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the Northeast.

Third T20I Against New Zealand in Guwahati

Just two months later, Guwahati will again come into the spotlight as it hosts the third T20 International of the India vs New Zealand series on January 25, 2026—a key clash in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand's 2025–26 tour of India will comprise three ODIs and five T20Is, and will be the first meeting between the two teams since India's victory over the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy final in March.

Tour Schedule Highlights

ODIs:

1st ODI – Jan 11: Vadodara (Kotambi Stadium)

2nd ODI – Jan 14: Rajkot

3rd ODI – Jan 18: Indore

Notably, the first ODI on January 11 at the newly built Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will mark the city's return to men’s international cricket after nearly 16 years. The last men’s international match in Vadodara was an ODI against New Zealand in December 2010, where Gautam Gambhir struck a match-winning century and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 63. The Kotambi Stadium has already hosted three Women's ODIs in December 2024 and six matches during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).

The second and third ODIs will be played in Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18, respectively.

T20Is:

1st T20I – Jan 21: Nagpur

2nd T20I – Jan 23: Raipur

3rd T20I – Jan 25: Guwahati

4th T20I – Jan 28: Visakhapatnam

5th T20I – Jan 31: Thiruvananthapuram

These five T20Is are expected to be India’s final T20 outings before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which the country will co-host with Sri Lanka. India enters the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition in the West Indies and USA.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will head straight into a T20I series against Afghanistan following the conclusion of their India tour.

