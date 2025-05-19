Goa, Gujarat Shine as Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Begin in Diu

Pranjal Pratim Das

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 (KIBG) commenced on a vibrant note at Ghoghla Beach in Diu, with beach soccer taking centerstage on Day One of the national event. Against the scenic backdrop of the Arabian Sea, teams from across the country converged on the shores, marking a promising beginning to India’s first official beach sports festival under the Khelo India banner.

In the boys’ category, coastal state Goa demonstrated their beach prowess with a convincing 14-9 victory over Rajasthan, a non-coastal team. The contrasting experience of the two teams was evident, with Goa capitalizing on their familiarity with beach conditions, while Rajasthan struggled to keep up after a strong start.

“We began well but lost momentum due to fatigue and hydration issues,” admitted Rajasthan team manager Hari Om. “Practicing on trucked-in sand back home is no substitute for the natural beach conditions here. We need to work more on stamina and acclimatization.”

Despite their geographical disadvantage, non-coastal teams showed grit and determination. The Uttar Pradesh girls' team edged out Rajasthan in a thrilling encounter that ended 8-8, clinching a 3-2 victory in penalties. However, their coach Mukesh Kumar Sabberwal remained cautious. “We train on grass fields, not sand. Facing coastal teams will be a real test of our abilities,” he noted.

On the other hand, coastal teams exuded confidence. Goa captain and goalkeeper Pratik Kankonkar stated, “We always believe we have an edge over non-coastal teams. We are used to the sand and sea. That familiarity gives us confidence.”

The girls’ fixture between Gujarat and Andaman & Nicobar Islands ended in a lopsided 26-1 win for Gujarat, underlining the growing strength of western coastal teams in beach sports. In another boys’ match, Kerala outplayed host team Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu with a dominant 11-2 scoreline.

Beach soccer at the KIBG follows a format different from traditional football: it features five players per side, and matches are split into three 12-minute periods, demanding high-intensity performance in short bursts.

A total of eight states each in the boys’ and girls’ categories are competing, divided into two pools. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semifinals.

The Khelo India Beach Games 2025, being held from May 19 to 24, is the first-ever beach sports event organized under the Khelo India scheme. The Games fall under the vertical of sports competition and talent development and aim to boost the popularity and reach of beach-based disciplines. The six medal sports include Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepak Takraw, Beach Kabaddi, Pencak Silat, and Open Water Swimming. Additionally, two non-medal demonstration events, Mallakhamb and Tug of War, are also being showcased.