GT Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Gujarat Titans Full Squad

The Gujarat Titans (GT), champions of IPL 2022, have unveiled their full squad for the IPL 2025 season after an intense mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With strategic signings of key players and the retention of a strong core group, GT has emerged as a balanced and competitive team for the upcoming season. Their standout auction signing was Jos Buttler, acquired for ₹15.75 crore, alongside impactful picks like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) Rashid Khan All-rounder Afghanistan ₹18 crore Shubman Gill Batter India ₹16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan Batter India ₹8.5 crore Rahul Tewatia All-rounder India ₹4 crore Shahrukh Khan All-rounder India ₹4 crore Jos Buttler WK-Batter England ₹15.75 crore Kagiso Rabada Bowler South Africa ₹10.75 crore Mohammed Siraj Bowler India ₹12.25 crore Washington Sundar All-rounder India ₹3.2 crore Glenn Phillips Batter New Zealand ₹2 crore Prasidh Krishna Bowler India ₹9.5 crore Mahipal Lomror All-rounder India ₹1.7 crore Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder West Indies ₹2.6 crore Sai Kishore Bowler India ₹2 crore Gerald Coetzee Bowler South Africa ₹2.4 crore Ishant Sharma Bowler India ₹75 lakh Karim Janat All-rounder Afghanistan ₹75 lakh Jayant Yadav All-rounder India ₹75 lakh Kumar Kushagra WK-Batter India ₹65 lakh Arshad Khan Bowler India ₹1.3 crore

GT Purse and Team Composition

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹0.15 crore RTM Cards Left 0 Player Slots Remaining 0 Overseas Player Slots Occupied 7 Overseas Player Slots Remaining 1

GT Retained Players for IPL 2025

Player Name Price (₹) Rashid Khan ₹18 crore Shubman Gill ₹16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan ₹8.5 crore Rahul Tewatia ₹4 crore Shahrukh Khan ₹4 crore

GT Full List of Released Players

BR Sharath

Abhinav Manohar

Sandeep Warrier

Gurnoor Brar

Darshan Nalkande

David Miller

Jayant Yadav

Joshua Little

Kane Williamson

Matthew Wade

Mohammad Shami

Mohit Sharma

Noor Ahmad

Sai Kishore

Vijay Shankar

Wriddhiman Saha

Azmatullah Omarzai

Umesh Yadav

Sushant Mishra

Kartik Tyagi

Manav Suthar

Spencer Johnson

Key Auction Picks

Jos Buttler: Signed for ₹15.75 crore, he strengthens GT’s batting at the top.

Mohammed Siraj: Acquired for ₹12.25 crore, he will lead the pace attack with Rabada.

Prasidh Krishna: A vital addition to the bowling unit, bought for ₹9.5 crore.

Key Updates for GT in IPL 2025

Top Auction Pick: The Gujarat Titans made headlines by securing England's T20I captain Jos Buttler for a whopping ₹15.75 crore. His presence strengthens their top order and adds a dynamic batter in the middle overs.

Bowling Strength: The signing of premium pacers Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore) bolsters their pace attack significantly, adding firepower alongside Rashid Khan's spin prowess.

Shubman Gill's Consistency: With Shubman Gill retained for ₹16.5 crore, he remains a crucial figure in the team's batting lineup and will be expected to lead the charge with the bat.

All-rounder Versatility: The additions of Washington Sundar (₹3.20 crore) and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore) provide much-needed balance to the squad, offering both batting and bowling options in the middle overs.

Overseas Slots: Gujarat Titans have occupied 7 of their overseas player slots, ensuring they have a powerful contingent of international stars, with just one overseas slot remaining.

Conclusion

The Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2025 reflects a well-thought-out strategy, blending experienced international stars like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan with emerging Indian talents. By retaining key players like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and investing heavily in their bowling attack with signings such as Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, GT has established itself as a strong contender for the championship. The inclusion of versatile all-rounders and dynamic finishers further solidifies their lineup. Under Shubman Gill's leadership, GT looks equipped to replicate their past successes and aim for another IPL title.