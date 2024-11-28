Subscribe

GT Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Hasid Khan
The Gujarat Titans (GT), champions of IPL 2022, have unveiled their full squad for the IPL 2025 season after an intense mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With strategic signings of key players and the retention of a strong core group, GT has emerged as a balanced and competitive team for the upcoming season. Their standout auction signing was Jos Buttler, acquired for ₹15.75 crore, alongside impactful picks like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Afghanistan

₹18 crore

Shubman Gill

Batter

India

₹16.5 crore

Sai Sudharsan

Batter

India

₹8.5 crore

Rahul Tewatia

All-rounder

India

₹4 crore

Shahrukh Khan

All-rounder

India

₹4 crore

Jos Buttler

WK-Batter

England

₹15.75 crore

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

South Africa

₹10.75 crore

Mohammed Siraj

Bowler

India

₹12.25 crore

Washington Sundar

All-rounder

India

₹3.2 crore

Glenn Phillips

Batter

New Zealand

₹2 crore

Prasidh Krishna

Bowler

India

₹9.5 crore

Mahipal Lomror

All-rounder

India

₹1.7 crore

Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder

West Indies

₹2.6 crore

Sai Kishore

Bowler

India

₹2 crore

Gerald Coetzee

Bowler

South Africa

₹2.4 crore

Ishant Sharma

Bowler

India

₹75 lakh

Karim Janat

All-rounder

Afghanistan

₹75 lakh

Jayant Yadav

All-rounder

India

₹75 lakh

Kumar Kushagra

WK-Batter

India

₹65 lakh

Arshad Khan

Bowler

India

₹1.3 crore

GT Purse and Team Composition

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹0.15 crore

RTM Cards Left

0

Player Slots Remaining

0

Overseas Player Slots Occupied

7

Overseas Player Slots Remaining

1

GT Retained Players for IPL 2025

Player Name

Price (₹)

Rashid Khan

₹18 crore

Shubman Gill

₹16.5 crore

Sai Sudharsan

₹8.5 crore

Rahul Tewatia

₹4 crore

Shahrukh Khan

₹4 crore

GT Full List of Released Players

  • BR Sharath

  • Abhinav Manohar

  • Sandeep Warrier

  • Gurnoor Brar

  • Darshan Nalkande

  • David Miller

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Joshua Little

  • Kane Williamson

  • Matthew Wade

  • Mohammad Shami

  • Mohit Sharma

  • Noor Ahmad

  • Sai Kishore

  • Vijay Shankar

  • Wriddhiman Saha

  • Azmatullah Omarzai

  • Umesh Yadav

  • Sushant Mishra

  • Kartik Tyagi

  • Manav Suthar

  • Spencer Johnson

Key Auction Picks

  • Jos Buttler: Signed for ₹15.75 crore, he strengthens GT’s batting at the top.

  • Mohammed Siraj: Acquired for ₹12.25 crore, he will lead the pace attack with Rabada.

  • Prasidh Krishna: A vital addition to the bowling unit, bought for ₹9.5 crore.

Key Updates for GT in IPL 2025

  • Top Auction Pick: The Gujarat Titans made headlines by securing England's T20I captain Jos Buttler for a whopping ₹15.75 crore. His presence strengthens their top order and adds a dynamic batter in the middle overs.

  • Bowling Strength: The signing of premium pacers Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore) bolsters their pace attack significantly, adding firepower alongside Rashid Khan's spin prowess.

  • Shubman Gill's Consistency: With Shubman Gill retained for ₹16.5 crore, he remains a crucial figure in the team's batting lineup and will be expected to lead the charge with the bat.

  • All-rounder Versatility: The additions of Washington Sundar (₹3.20 crore) and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore) provide much-needed balance to the squad, offering both batting and bowling options in the middle overs.

  • Overseas Slots: Gujarat Titans have occupied 7 of their overseas player slots, ensuring they have a powerful contingent of international stars, with just one overseas slot remaining.

Conclusion

The Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2025 reflects a well-thought-out strategy, blending experienced international stars like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan with emerging Indian talents. By retaining key players like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and investing heavily in their bowling attack with signings such as Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, GT has established itself as a strong contender for the championship. The inclusion of versatile all-rounders and dynamic finishers further solidifies their lineup. Under Shubman Gill's leadership, GT looks equipped to replicate their past successes and aim for another IPL title.

FAQ

Who is the captain of GT in IPL 2025?
Shubman Gill leads the Gujarat Titans.
What was GT’s most expensive signing in IPL 2025?
Jos Buttler, bought for ₹15.75 crore.
How many players did GT retain for IPL 2025?
GT retained five players, including Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.
What is GT’s remaining purse after the IPL 2025 auction?
₹0.15 crore remains in their purse.