GT Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Gujarat Titans Full Squad

The Gujarat Titans (GT), champions of IPL 2022, have unveiled their full squad for the IPL 2025 season after an intense mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With strategic signings of key players and the retention of a strong core group, GT has emerged as a balanced and competitive team for the upcoming season. Their standout auction signing was Jos Buttler, acquired for ₹15.75 crore, alongside impactful picks like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.
Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Afghanistan
|
₹18 crore
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹16.5 crore
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
India
|
₹8.5 crore
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹4 crore
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹4 crore
|
Jos Buttler
|
WK-Batter
|
England
|
₹15.75 crore
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
South Africa
|
₹10.75 crore
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹12.25 crore
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹3.2 crore
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
New Zealand
|
₹2 crore
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹9.5 crore
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹1.7 crore
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
All-rounder
|
West Indies
|
₹2.6 crore
|
Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹2 crore
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Bowler
|
South Africa
|
₹2.4 crore
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹75 lakh
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Afghanistan
|
₹75 lakh
|
Jayant Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹75 lakh
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
WK-Batter
|
India
|
₹65 lakh
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowler
|
India
|
₹1.3 crore
GT Purse and Team Composition
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹0.15 crore
|
RTM Cards Left
|
0
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
0
|
Overseas Player Slots Occupied
|
7
|
Overseas Player Slots Remaining
|
1
GT Retained Players for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Price (₹)
|
Rashid Khan
|
₹18 crore
|
Shubman Gill
|
₹16.5 crore
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
₹8.5 crore
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
₹4 crore
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
₹4 crore
GT Full List of Released Players
-
BR Sharath
-
Abhinav Manohar
-
Sandeep Warrier
-
Gurnoor Brar
-
Darshan Nalkande
-
David Miller
-
Jayant Yadav
-
Joshua Little
-
Kane Williamson
-
Matthew Wade
-
Mohammad Shami
-
Mohit Sharma
-
Noor Ahmad
-
Sai Kishore
-
Vijay Shankar
-
Wriddhiman Saha
-
Azmatullah Omarzai
-
Umesh Yadav
-
Sushant Mishra
-
Kartik Tyagi
-
Manav Suthar
-
Spencer Johnson
Key Auction Picks
-
Jos Buttler: Signed for ₹15.75 crore, he strengthens GT’s batting at the top.
-
Mohammed Siraj: Acquired for ₹12.25 crore, he will lead the pace attack with Rabada.
-
Prasidh Krishna: A vital addition to the bowling unit, bought for ₹9.5 crore.
Key Updates for GT in IPL 2025
-
Top Auction Pick: The Gujarat Titans made headlines by securing England's T20I captain Jos Buttler for a whopping ₹15.75 crore. His presence strengthens their top order and adds a dynamic batter in the middle overs.
-
Bowling Strength: The signing of premium pacers Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore) bolsters their pace attack significantly, adding firepower alongside Rashid Khan's spin prowess.
-
Shubman Gill's Consistency: With Shubman Gill retained for ₹16.5 crore, he remains a crucial figure in the team's batting lineup and will be expected to lead the charge with the bat.
-
All-rounder Versatility: The additions of Washington Sundar (₹3.20 crore) and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore) provide much-needed balance to the squad, offering both batting and bowling options in the middle overs.
-
Overseas Slots: Gujarat Titans have occupied 7 of their overseas player slots, ensuring they have a powerful contingent of international stars, with just one overseas slot remaining.
Conclusion
The Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2025 reflects a well-thought-out strategy, blending experienced international stars like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan with emerging Indian talents. By retaining key players like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan and investing heavily in their bowling attack with signings such as Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, GT has established itself as a strong contender for the championship. The inclusion of versatile all-rounders and dynamic finishers further solidifies their lineup. Under Shubman Gill's leadership, GT looks equipped to replicate their past successes and aim for another IPL title.