GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Qualifier 1, Head to Head, Probable playing 11, and more

The Indian Premier League 2023 Qualifier 1 is about to kick off, with the defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and the resurgent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking the spotlight. GT secured their top position in the league stage by winning an impressive ten out of 14 matches. On the other hand, CSK, led by the legendary MS Dhoni, made a remarkable comeback this season after finishing ninth last year, securing the second spot on the points table.

The upcoming qualifier match between these two teams is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23. The stakes are high as the winner of this match will qualify for the finals, while the losing team will have to compete in the second qualifier to reach the summit clash.

It's worth noting that Chennai has never managed to defeat GT in the history of the competition. However, the presence of MS Dhoni, a master of the format, adds an intriguing element to the game. Fans will be eagerly watching Dhoni's tactics in this crucial match.

Additionally, they should keep an eye on Shubman Gill, who has impressed with two consecutive centuries in the ongoing tournament. Moreover, the exceptional performances of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan with the ball make CSK's task even more challenging. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Shivam Dube will carry the responsibility of scoring runs for CSK.