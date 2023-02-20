Guwahati: Darandha Club Cricket Tournament 2023 Concludes

Darandha Club (D.C) Day-Night Cricket Tournament 2023 concluded successfully on February 16 and a friendly match was conducted between Team Bikash Chetry (YouTubers 11) and Team Vreegu Kashyap (Artists 11).

And YouTubers 11 team won the match and renowned Social-Media influencer Bikash Chetry bagged The Man of the Match title.

Notably, Team Sameer XI won the winning title and a cash prize of Rs. 60,000 and Team Friends XI Star bagged the first runners-up title and a cash prize of Rs. 30,000.

The winner trophy was donated by Altab Ahmed on behalf of Lt. Anuwara Ahmed. On the other hand, the runner-up trophy was donated by Zaheer Abbas Choudhury on behalf of Lt. Abdul Hussain Choudhary.

The tournament started on the February 14, at the Directorate of Agriculture playground in Sixmile, Guwahati. Around 25 teams from across the state participated in the three-day event and battled between the teams.

On the first day, the teams played the first round and winners were declared for the second round, on the second day the 2nd round and the semi-final matches were conducted. Later, the final match was played between Sameer XI and Friends XI Star on Thursday in which Sameer XI defeated its opponent Friends XI Star, and clinched the trophy.

The Man of The Match was awarded to Gitu and Punk won The Man Of The Series title.

It may be mentioned that the event was organized by Darandha Club in association with Guwahati Times and Royal Blue was the Drinking Water partner for the event.

Speaking to the media, Special Guest Vreegu Kashyap said, "We played a friendly match between the Artists and Youtubers today. Team YouTubers won the match today and I am happy for them."

When asked about his feelings, Kashyap added, "There is nothing like a small event or big event, these initiatives are laudable and this is how we can discover new sporting talents among us. It is a good platform for the youngsters and from these platforms, we can find someone like Abu Neshim, Riyan Parag, and other such good players."

"Cricket has always been my favorite and I am happy that we won today. Everyone who played the friendly match today are into different professions but everyone have a soft corner for sports and that is why all of us are here to play. I thank the organizers and Guwahati Times for organizing this tournament," said YouTuber Bikash Chetry.