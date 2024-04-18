Guwahati Gears Up for IPL Action: Rajasthan Royals to Play Two Matches at ACA Stadium

Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals, commented on the IPL coming back to Guwahati, “It was a great experience last season with the IPL coming to the NorthEast for the first time. The fans showed enormous warmth and love for our Royals, and we are thankful to the people of Assam for welcoming back the team again this season to their home. The team has felt their support not just during the season, but also round the year. We believe that the circle of cricket is a circle of great sportsmanship and affection, which our team is hoping to display when they take the field in May.”