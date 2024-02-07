Guwahati Gears Up to Host Fourth Edition of Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023

The city of Guwahati will take centre stage as it hosts the Fourth Edition of the Khelo India University Games -Ashtalakshmi 2023 from February 19 to 29, 2024.
The prestigious sporting event will provide a platform for university athletes from across the country to compete with the best amongst them for glory.
According to a statement, over 5000 participants and officials from 163 universities across the country are participating in the event.
The logo and mascot that depict the North Eastern States will be launched, along with the theme song and the jerseys, at a ceremony in Guwahati on Thursday by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.
The Khelo India University Games - Ashtalakshmi 2023 will feature an array of sporting disciplines including Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Hockey, Fencing, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Shooting, Weightlifting, Archery, Wrestling, and Yogasana, the event embodies the essence of unity in diversity.
About Khelo India University Games:
The Khelo India University Games is a multi-discipline sports event aimed at promoting sports and fitness among university students in India. Ideated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, it provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and compete at the national level.