Guwahatians Celebrate in the Streets After India Clinches T20 World Cup Following 17-Year Wait

In a jubilant display of celebration, Guwahatians took to the streets at midnight following Team India's thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. This triumph, ending a 17-year wait, ignited widespread joy and festivities throughout the city.
As news of India's win over South Africa spread, enthusiastic fans flooded the streets, lighting fireworks, waving flags, and chanting slogans. The city was alive with excitement, with people dancing and singing to commemorate the historic moment.
The victory was especially sweet for cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati, who had eagerly awaited another T20 World Cup title since India's last win in 2007. Landmarks such as Ganeshguri, Zoo Road, and GS Road became focal points for the celebrations, with fans gathering in large numbers to share in the collective elation.
India's triumph came in a thrilling finale against South Africa on Saturday, bolstered by a return to form for Virat Kohli and a brilliant spell from Hardik Pandya. In a frantic finish, the match went into the last over, but South Africa failed to reach the target. David Miller, the last recognized batter for the Proteas, was dismissed by a superb catch from Suryakumar Yadav, securing the victory for the Men in Blue.
With this win, India lifted their second T20 World Cup after 17 years, having won the inaugural edition under then-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Winning the toss in the final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. India started well, scoring quick boundaries, but the opposition struck back with some quick wickets.
However, Virat Kohli, who had struggled throughout the tournament, rose to the occasion in the final. He formed crucial partnerships while other batters accelerated the scoring. Axar Patel contributed 47 runs and Kohli added 76, helping India reach a total of 176 runs, setting South Africa a target of 177.
The celebrations in Guwahati were a testament to the city's passionate cricket fans, marking a memorable night in Indian cricket history.