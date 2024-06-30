Guwahatians Celebrate in the Streets After India Clinches T20 World Cup Following 17-Year Wait

India's triumph came in a thrilling finale against South Africa on Saturday, bolstered by a return to form for Virat Kohli and a brilliant spell from Hardik Pandya. In a frantic finish, the match went into the last over, but South Africa failed to reach the target. David Miller, the last recognized batter for the Proteas, was dismissed by a superb catch from Suryakumar Yadav, securing the victory for the Men in Blue.