Happy Birthday Messi! Top Records Held By The Argentine Legend

Argentine football legend and the little maestro, Lionel Andrés Messi, popularly known as Leo Messi, turned 35 on Friday. Regarded by many as one of the greatest ever to grace a football pitch, Messi has been lighting it up on the biggest of stages since the age of 17.

Born on June 24, 1987, Messi started out with teams like Grandoli and Newell's Old Boys back in his native Argentina. At the age of 13, he relocated to Barcelona in Spain, where he made his professional debut for the club aged 17 in October 2004.

Messi played almost his entire professional career for Barcelona, having only switched to Paris Saint Germain in France in a deal ending his famous association with Barca with the club in dire financial crisis.

During his time in Spain, Messi forged a reputation and a list of records beyond the reach of many in today’s game, and perhaps, will never be bettered. His goal scoring records reached new heights every season he spent in the game and he etched his name as one of the greatest ever players to represent the club and his country Argentina in football.

On his birthday, let us look at some of the records that Messi left behind as the little maestro enters the twilight of his career.