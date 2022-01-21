Harbhajan Singh Tests COVID-19 Positive

Former Indian Spinner Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The player on Friday said that he has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the necessary precautions.

Harbhajan in a tweet said, “I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.”

In December last year, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue. He has 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.