Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In Women's T20 WC Team Of Tournament

The Player of the Final and the Player of the Tournament, Melie Kerr, was instrumental in New Zealand's title-winning run. She scored 135 runs in six innings, with a high score of 43 in the final, while also taking 15 wickets, making her the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Her exceptional bowling figures of 3 for 24 in the final included the critical wickets of Wolvaardt and Bosch, securing New Zealand's second ICC tournament title.