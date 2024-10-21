Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In Women's T20 WC Team Of Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament on Monday, featuring Harmanpreet Kaur as the sole Indian representative. Despite India's overall disappointing campaign, Kaur emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the team's top scorer and the tournament's fourth-highest run-scorer with 150 runs across four innings.
She recorded an impressive average of 150, with a strike rate of 133.92, making her contributions crucial to India's efforts. Notably, her quickfire 52 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka was pivotal in keeping India's semifinal hopes alive.
In contrast, South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt delivered a remarkable performance, consistently scoring above 30 in almost all matches, with four innings exceeding 40 runs. Her most significant contribution came in the semifinal against Australia, where her resilient 42 helped set the foundation for her team’s successful chase.
Alongside Wolvaardt, South Africa's opener Tazmin Brits also shone, accumulating 187 runs in six innings with an impressive average of 37.40. She played a key role in her team's success, including a match-winning unbeaten 57 against the West Indies in the tournament opener.
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge proved to be a powerhouse at the top of the order, leading her team in runs scored. Wyatt-Hodge opened with a brisk 41 against Bangladesh and followed it with a crucial 43 against South Africa. Her standout performance came in a dominant partnership against Scotland, where she scored an unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls, guiding England to a 10-wicket victory.
The Player of the Final and the Player of the Tournament, Melie Kerr, was instrumental in New Zealand's title-winning run. She scored 135 runs in six innings, with a high score of 43 in the final, while also taking 15 wickets, making her the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Her exceptional bowling figures of 3 for 24 in the final included the critical wickets of Wolvaardt and Bosch, securing New Zealand's second ICC tournament title.
West Indies’ Deandra Dottin made a striking return to international cricket, contributing 120 runs in five innings at an average of 40. Dottin's explosive batting style featured a tournament-high nine sixes, and she also excelled with the ball, claiming five wickets. Her standout performance of 4 for 22 in the semifinal against New Zealand showcased her all-round capabilities
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper also impressed with her dual performance, scoring 104 runs in four innings at an average of 34.66, with her highest score being 39 against the West Indies. Her glovework was particularly commendable, as she recorded six stumpings and one catch, leading the tournament among wicketkeepers with seven dismissals.
West Indies' Afy Fletcher made significant contributions with the ball, finishing with the third-most wickets in the tournament. Although she had a quiet opening match against South Africa, Fletcher bounced back with ten wickets, including standout performances of three wickets each against Scotland and England.
New Zealand's Rosemary Mair made her mark with impressive bowling displays, including 4 for 19 against India in the tournament opener and 3 for 25 in the final. Her accuracy and ability to create movement made her a formidable asset for her team.
South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba added her own spark to the tournament, claiming 4 for 29 in the first match against the West Indies. She remained a critical component of her team’s bowling lineup, securing key wickets throughout the competition.
Finally, Australia's Megan Schutt exhibited her usual reliability, effectively troubling batters and showcasing her wicket-taking prowess. In a dominant group stage win over New Zealand, she was instrumental in limiting runs while claiming vital wickets, demonstrating her control and impact in crucial matches.
Team of the Tournament: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Melie Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deandra Dottin, Nigar Sultana Joty (WK), Afy Fletcher, Rosemary Mair, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Megan Schutt.