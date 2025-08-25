Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Unveiled; India Eyes 4th Title

Pranjal Pratim Das

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday unveiled the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in New Delhi, kicking off the countdown to the 12th edition of the prestigious tournament. Scheduled from August 29 to September 7, the championship will be held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, marking the state’s debut as host of a major international hockey event.

The event saw the presence of hockey legends, including Harbinder Singh, a three-time Olympic medalist; Ashok Dhyanchand, bronze medalist at the 1972 Munich Olympics; and Zafar Iqbal, gold medalist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, alongside officials from Hockey India and the Bihar State Government.

India, the host nation, will be gunning for a historic fourth Asia Cup title, aiming to cement their dominance on the continental stage.

This year’s edition carries added significance, as it will serve as a direct qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The tournament winner will earn an automatic berth, while teams finishing second to sixth will advance to the next year’s World Cup qualifiers, making every match crucial.

With Bihar hosting its first-ever major international hockey tournament, the event is expected to boost the state’s sporting profile and provide fans a front-row seat to high-quality hockey action.