Hockey India Introduces National Women's Hockey League for 2024-25 Season

Hockey India unveiled a groundbreaking initiative with the announcement of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-25, marking the first-ever domestic hockey league exclusively for women in India. Scheduled in two phases, the inaugural phase will kick off in Ranchi, Jharkhand, running from April 30 to May 9.
The league set to unfold at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, promises to showcase remarkable talent and skills, aiming to raise the profile of women's hockey in the country.
The competition will feature top state teams from the recent 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships, with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha emerging as the qualifying eight.
A noteworthy aspect of the league is its inclusion of youth talent, with players under 21 eligible to participate. This move underscores Hockey India's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering grassroots development, as stated in their recent release.
The National Women's Hockey League not only promises to elevate the standards of women's hockey but also aims to inspire the next generation of athletes across the nation. Serving as a crucial scouting platform for the national team, the league provides selectors with opportunities to identify and groom talent for future international competitions.
Expressing his excitement for the league, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey emphasized its significance in advancing women's sports in India. Similarly, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh highlighted the league's role in promoting women's hockey regionally and nationally, providing both elite competition and inspiration for aspiring young athletes.