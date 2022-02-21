Hockey India names 22-Member Squad for Matches against Spain

Hockey India announced a 22-member India squad for the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League matches to be held in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The team will lock horns with Spain on February 26 and 27.

Goalkeeper Savita will lead the squad with Deep Grace Ekka serving as her deputy. The Indian team will see a new face Sangita Kumari, who belongs to Jharkhand. She has made her impression during her stint with the Junior Indian side.

Commenting on the team selection, Janneke Schopman, chief coach of the Indian team said that they are excited to kick off their home Pro League games versus Spain.

The 22-member squad for the double-header against Spain includes Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Rajani Etimarpu. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary while the midfielders selected are Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur and Namita Toppo. The forward line will see experienced Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Rajwinder Kaur.

Additionally, Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur and Aishwarya Rajesh Chauvan have been named as standbys for the double-header.