Hockey Junior Asia Cup Winners List

The Hockey Junior Asia Cup is a prestigious tournament for under-21 hockey teams across Asia. Organized by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), it serves as a vital platform for showcasing young talent and provides a chance for teams to qualify for the Junior Hockey World Cup. The competition has seen intense rivalries, especially between India and Pakistan, two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history. Since its debut in 1987, the tournament has grown in stature, drawing attention from fans across the continent.

This blog provides a detailed look at the Hockey Junior Asia Cup winners, key moments, and standout performances from each season.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 Overview

In the 2024 Hockey Junior Asia Cup, India continued their dominance, defeating Pakistan 5-3 in the final held in Muscat, Oman. This victory extended India's record for the most titles in the tournament, marking their fifth championship win (2004, 2008, 2015, 2023, and 2024).

The final was an exciting match where Araijeet Singh Hundal was the star for India, scoring four of the team's five goals. His goals came in the 4th, 18th, 47th, and 54th minutes, while Dilraj Singh scored the other goal for India (19’). Pakistan's Shahid Hannan (3’) and Sufyan Khan (30’, 39’) kept the game tense, but India ultimately held on to their lead.

The tournament saw India remain unbeaten throughout the competition, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 8. India's victory prevented Pakistan from winning their fourth title, with the result being a significant achievement for the Indian men's under-21 hockey team, coached by PR Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic medallist.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Winners & Runners-Up List (1987 - 2024)

Year Winner Runner-Up Venue 1987 Pakistan India Karachi, Pakistan 1992 Pakistan Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 1996 Pakistan India Singapore 2000 India Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2004 India Pakistan Karachi, Pakistan 2008 Malaysia Pakistan Hyderabad, India 2012 Malaysia Pakistan Malacca, Malaysia 2015 India Pakistan Kuantan, Malaysia 2023 India Pakistan Salalah, Oman 2024 India Pakistan Muscat, Oman

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Winners with Player of the Tournament

Year Winner Player of the Tournament 1987 Pakistan Shahbaz Ahmed 1992 Pakistan Sohail Abbas 1996 Pakistan Ahmed Alam 2000 India Gagan Ajit Singh 2004 India Sandeep Singh 2008 Malaysia Faizal Saari 2012 Malaysia Faisal Asri 2015 India Harmanpreet Singh 2023 India Angad Bir Singh 2024 India Araijeet Singh Hundal

Most Titles in Hockey Junior Asia Cup History

Team Titles Won Years Pakistan 4 1987, 1992, 1996, 2004 India 5 2000, 2008, 2015, 2023, 2024 Malaysia 2 2008, 2012

Conclusion

India's 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the 2024 Hockey Junior Asia Cup extended their dominance with a record fifth title. With Araijeet Singh Hundal leading the charge with four goals in the final, India remained unbeaten, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 8. Their victory denied Pakistan their fourth title, further solidifying the intense rivalry between the two nations. The win marks another milestone for India in junior hockey, showcasing the strength and promise of young talent in the region.