Hockey Junior Asia Cup Winners List

India Beat Pakistan To Become Hockey Junior Asia Cup Champions

The Hockey Junior Asia Cup is a prestigious tournament for under-21 hockey teams across Asia. Organized by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), it serves as a vital platform for showcasing young talent and provides a chance for teams to qualify for the Junior Hockey World Cup. The competition has seen intense rivalries, especially between India and Pakistan, two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history. Since its debut in 1987, the tournament has grown in stature, drawing attention from fans across the continent.

This blog provides a detailed look at the Hockey Junior Asia Cup winners, key moments, and standout performances from each season.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 Overview

In the 2024 Hockey Junior Asia Cup, India continued their dominance, defeating Pakistan 5-3 in the final held in Muscat, Oman. This victory extended India's record for the most titles in the tournament, marking their fifth championship win (2004, 2008, 2015, 2023, and 2024).

The final was an exciting match where Araijeet Singh Hundal was the star for India, scoring four of the team's five goals. His goals came in the 4th, 18th, 47th, and 54th minutes, while Dilraj Singh scored the other goal for India (19’). Pakistan's Shahid Hannan (3’) and Sufyan Khan (30’, 39’) kept the game tense, but India ultimately held on to their lead.

The tournament saw India remain unbeaten throughout the competition, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 8. India's victory prevented Pakistan from winning their fourth title, with the result being a significant achievement for the Indian men's under-21 hockey team, coached by PR Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic medallist.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Winners & Runners-Up List (1987 - 2024)

Year

Winner

Runner-Up

Venue

1987

Pakistan

India

Karachi, Pakistan

1992

Pakistan

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1996

Pakistan

India

Singapore

2000

India

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2004

India

Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan

2008

Malaysia

Pakistan

Hyderabad, India

2012

Malaysia

Pakistan

Malacca, Malaysia

2015

India

Pakistan

Kuantan, Malaysia

2023

India

Pakistan

Salalah, Oman

2024

India

Pakistan

Muscat, Oman

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Winners with Player of the Tournament

Year

Winner

Player of the Tournament

1987

Pakistan

Shahbaz Ahmed

1992

Pakistan

Sohail Abbas

1996

Pakistan

Ahmed Alam

2000

India

Gagan Ajit Singh

2004

India

Sandeep Singh

2008

Malaysia

Faizal Saari

2012

Malaysia

Faisal Asri

2015

India

Harmanpreet Singh

2023

India

Angad Bir Singh

2024

India

Araijeet Singh Hundal

Most Titles in Hockey Junior Asia Cup History

Team

Titles Won

Years

Pakistan

4

1987, 1992, 1996, 2004

India

5

2000, 2008, 2015, 2023, 2024

Malaysia

2

2008, 2012

Conclusion

India's 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the 2024 Hockey Junior Asia Cup extended their dominance with a record fifth title. With Araijeet Singh Hundal leading the charge with four goals in the final, India remained unbeaten, scoring 46 goals and conceding only 8. Their victory denied Pakistan their fourth title, further solidifying the intense rivalry between the two nations. The win marks another milestone for India in junior hockey, showcasing the strength and promise of young talent in the region.

FAQ

When did the Hockey Junior Asia Cup start?
The tournament began in 1987 in Karachi, Pakistan.
Who has won the most Junior Asia Cup titles?
India holds the record with five titles, followed closely by Pakistan, with four titles.
What is the significance of the Hockey Junior Asia Cup?
It serves as a key qualifier for the Junior Hockey World Cup and provides young talent with an international platform.
Who won the most recent Junior Asia Cup (2024)?
India won the 2024 Hockey Junior Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan 5-3 in the final.
Who was the Player of the Tournament in 2024?
Araijeet Singh Hundal was named the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performance, scoring four goals in the final.