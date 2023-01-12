Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, Squads, live TV, streaming, and more

Host India will launch its World Cup campaign on the opening day of the tournament in a Pool D match against Spain. There are 16 teams participating in this prestigious quadrennial event, which is being held in India for the second successive time. The sides are divided into four groups. A total of 44 matches will be played over 17 days in the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup.
The 16 teams are split up into four pools, where they play three games in a round-robin format. The group with the best record advances directly to the quarterfinals. The crossover round features the second- and third-placed teams in each group, and the winning team advances to the knockout round of the final eight along with the other four.
Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar) and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium (Rourkela).
In India, the Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Lie streaming is on Disney+Hotstar.
Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa.
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan.
Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile.
Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales.
1. Australia
2. Belgium
3. The Netherlands
4. Germany
5. England
6. India
7. Argentina
8. Spain
9. New Zealand
10. South Korea
Pakistan (4): 1994, 1981, 1978, 1971
The Netherlands (3): 1998, 1990, 1973
Australia (3): 2014, 2010, 1986
Germany (2): 2006, 2002
India (1): 1975
Belgium (1): 2018