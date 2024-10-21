How to Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Streaming Free

The Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024 promises to be an exciting showdown between two competitive teams. The two-match Test series kicks off on October 21, 2024, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Both Bangladesh and South Africa are eager to strengthen their positions in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025. Bangladesh will be looking to impress with their home advantage, while South Africa aims to climb higher in the Test rankings.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa Test Series Live in India

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series live through the FanCode app and website. The series starts on October 21, 2024, with the first Test at 9:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Test Series 2024 Schedule