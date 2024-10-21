Sports

How to Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Streaming Free

Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa Live
The Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024 promises to be an exciting showdown between two competitive teams. The two-match Test series kicks off on October 21, 2024, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Both Bangladesh and South Africa are eager to strengthen their positions in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025. Bangladesh will be looking to impress with their home advantage, while South Africa aims to climb higher in the Test rankings.

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa Test Series Live in India

Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series live through the FanCode app and website. The series starts on October 21, 2024, with the first Test at 9:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Test Series 2024 Schedule

BAN vs SA Test Series 2024 Squads

Bangladesh Squad:

  • BATTERS: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque

  • ALL-ROUNDERS: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

  • WICKET KEEPERS: Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali

  • BOWLERS: Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

South Africa Squad:

  • BATTERS: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis

  • ALL-ROUNDERS: Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder

  • WICKET KEEPERS: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton

  • BOWLERS: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Dane Paterson, Lungi Ngidi

ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 Standings (as of October 2024)

FAQs

Q

When does the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024 start?

A

The series begins on October 21, 2024.

Q

Where will the Test matches be held?

A

The matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Q

How many matches are there in the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024?

A

The series consists of two Test matches.

Q

What are the dates for each match in the series?

A

The matches are scheduled for October 21-25 and October 29-November 2, 2024.

Q

How can I watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series in India?

A

The matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

What is the current ICC Test ranking of the two teams?

A

Bangladesh is ranked 7th, while South Africa is ranked 6th.

Q

Who will captain the Bangladesh and South African teams?

A

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh, and Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa.

