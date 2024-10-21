How to Watch Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Streaming Free

The Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024 promises to be an exciting showdown between two competitive teams. The two-match Test series kicks off on October 21, 2024, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Both Bangladesh and South Africa are eager to strengthen their positions in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025. Bangladesh will be looking to impress with their home advantage, while South Africa aims to climb higher in the Test rankings.
Fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series live through the FanCode app and website. The series starts on October 21, 2024, with the first Test at 9:30 AM IST.
BATTERS: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque
ALL-ROUNDERS: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
WICKET KEEPERS: Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali
BOWLERS: Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
BATTERS: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis
ALL-ROUNDERS: Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder
WICKET KEEPERS: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton
BOWLERS: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Dane Paterson, Lungi Ngidi
When does the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024 start?
The series begins on October 21, 2024.
Where will the Test matches be held?
The matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, and Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
How many matches are there in the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series 2024?
The series consists of two Test matches.
What are the dates for each match in the series?
The matches are scheduled for October 21-25 and October 29-November 2, 2024.
How can I watch the Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series in India?
The matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
What is the current ICC Test ranking of the two teams?
Bangladesh is ranked 7th, while South Africa is ranked 6th.
Who will captain the Bangladesh and South African teams?
Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh, and Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa.