How to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 Free

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is one of the most thrilling T20 cricket leagues, showcasing high-energy matches and star-studded teams from across the West Indies. Established in 2013, the CPL has rapidly gained a global following with its exciting format and vibrant Caribbean flair. As the 2024 season kicks off, cricket enthusiasts are eager to catch all the action.

If you’re wondering how to watch the CPL 2024 matches for free, you’re in the right place. This guide will help you navigate the options to enjoy the tournament live without spending a dime. From live streaming platforms to TV channels, we’ll cover all the details you need to keep up with your favorite teams and players throughout the season. Whether you’re a die-hard cricket fan or just looking to catch a few games, we've got you covered!

What is the Caribbean Premier League?

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a T20 cricket league in the West Indies. It started in 2013 and has quickly become one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world. The 2024 CPL will be the league’s twelfth season.

The tournament includes six teams from different Caribbean countries:

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders

Matches are held in six Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament has a double round-robin format, where each team plays ten matches.

CPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

In India, you can watch the CPL 2024 matches live on the Star Sports Network. If you prefer to watch online, you can stream the matches on the FanCode app or website. The matches will start at 4:30 AM IST, with the first game being between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Live Streaming Platform: FanCode

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Series Start Date: August 30, 2024

Match Timing: Matches generally start at 4:30 AM IST and some at 7:30 PM IST

OTT Platform: FanCode

TV Channels: Star Sports 2

CPL Winners and Runners-Up