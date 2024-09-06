How to Watch Duleep Trophy 2024 for Free

The Duleep Trophy, one of India's premier domestic cricket tournaments, is back for the 2024 season with an exciting format and new squads. Named after the legendary Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji, this tournament has evolved over the years, currently featuring four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D. The competition runs from September 5 to September 22, 2024, and will be held across notable venues like M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur.

This year's format is a round-robin league, where each team plays three matches, and points are awarded based on performance. The team with the highest points at the end of the league will be crowned champion. The points system includes rewards for innings wins, outright wins, and first-innings leads.

For cricket enthusiasts eager to catch all the action of the Duleep Trophy 2024, there are several options to watch the matches live. Whether you prefer streaming online or watching on television, we've got you covered with all the details on how to enjoy the tournament for free.

Overview of the Duleep Trophy