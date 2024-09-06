How to Watch Duleep Trophy 2024 for Free

The Duleep Trophy, one of India's premier domestic cricket tournaments, is back for the 2024 season with an exciting format and new squads. Named after the legendary Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji, this tournament has evolved over the years, currently featuring four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D. The competition runs from September 5 to September 22, 2024, and will be held across notable venues like M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and ACA ADCA Ground in Anantapur.
This year's format is a round-robin league, where each team plays three matches, and points are awarded based on performance. The team with the highest points at the end of the league will be crowned champion. The points system includes rewards for innings wins, outright wins, and first-innings leads.
For cricket enthusiasts eager to catch all the action of the Duleep Trophy 2024, there are several options to watch the matches live. Whether you prefer streaming online or watching on television, we've got you covered with all the details on how to enjoy the tournament for free.
The Duleep Trophy originally had teams from five zones of India: North, South, East, West, and Central. In the 2022-23 season, a new team from the North East Zone was added, bringing the total to six zonal teams. Over time, the format has changed, shifting between knockout, league, and mixed formats. The teams are now selected by national selectors. Currently, there are four teams named India A, B, C, and D, and it follows a round-robin league format with no knockouts, where the top team in the points table will be crowned as the Champion.
The Duleep Trophy 2024 has introduced a new points system with a round-robin format featuring four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D. The points system for this year is as follows:
Win by Innings: 7 points
Win by 10 wickets: 7 points
Match Outright Win: 6 points
First Innings Lead (but no outright win): 3 points
Loss on First Innings: 1 point
No Result (NR): 0 points
Each team will play three matches, and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will be crowned the champion.
Here’s the schedule for the Duleep Trophy 2024-25:
Here are the squads for the Duleep Trophy 2024-25:
Captain: Shubman Gill
Players: Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran
Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, *Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Players: Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Players: Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.
*Note: Nitish Kumar Reddy's participation is subject to fitness
Cricket fans can watch the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches live through various platforms:
Live Streaming: Available on the JioCinema app.
Television Broadcast: Matches will be telecast on the Sports18 - 3 and Sports18 Khel channels.
The tournament begins on September 5, 2024, and live coverage will be available for all matches throughout the event.
Where to see the Duleep Trophy 2024?
You can watch the Duleep Trophy 2024 live on the JioCinema app for streaming and on Sports18 - 3 and Sports18 Khel channels for television broadcasts.
Is the Duleep Trophy in 2024-2025?
Yes, the Duleep Trophy 2024 is being held from September 5, 2024, to September 22, 2024. The tournament is part of the 2024-2025 domestic cricket season.
How are Duleep Trophy teams selected?
Teams for the Duleep Trophy are selected by national selectors. Currently, there are four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D.
Who won the first Duleep Trophy?
The first Duleep Trophy was won by the West Zone team in the 1961-62 season.