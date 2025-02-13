ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Complete Team Squads and Player List

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to take place in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9, 2025. With the deadline for final squad submissions closing on February 11, all eight participating teams have officially announced their squads. The tournament will feature two groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Tournament Format

Group Stage: Eight teams divided into two groups (Group A & Group B)

Eight teams divided into two groups (Group A & Group B) Semi-finals: Top two teams from each group qualify

Top two teams from each group qualify Final: Winners of the semi-finals will compete for the championship

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Groups & Squadss

Group A Group B India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy. Australia Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly. Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi. England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood. New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young. South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka. Bangladesh Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana. Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

Key Updates & Changes

India: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury, replaced by Harshit Rana. Varun Chakaravarthy replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury, replaced by Harshit Rana. Varun Chakaravarthy replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal. Australia: Made five changes from their initial squad.

Made five changes from their initial squad. Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan appointed as captain for the tournament.

Players to Watch

Virat Kohli (India): One of the most consistent performers in ICC events.

One of the most consistent performers in ICC events. Babar Azam (Pakistan): Pakistan’s top batter aiming for a strong tournament.

Pakistan’s top batter aiming for a strong tournament. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Afghanistan’s match-winning spinner.

Afghanistan’s match-winning spinner. Steve Smith (Australia): Leading the Australian side with vast experience.

Leading the Australian side with vast experience. Jos Buttler (England): A key batter and leader for England’s campaign.

Tournament Schedule

The tournament will kick off on February 19, 2025, with the final scheduled for March 9, 2025. Matches will be held in Pakistan and the UAE.

FAQ

1. What is the squad of India for the Champions Trophy 2025?

- India Squad – ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarth.

2. Is the Champions Trophy 50 overs?

- The 50-over Champions Trophy begins February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai with England to start their campaign against Ashes rivals Australia on February 22 in Lahore.

3.Who will host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025?

- It is the first ICC global event in Pakistan since 1996 due to safety concerns after a terrorist attack in 2009. Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host matches and all the grounds have undergone significant renovation work.