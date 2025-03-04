India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: - Everything you need to know

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is nearing its climax, and cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the high-stakes semifinal between India and Australia. The two cricketing giants will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, aiming for a place in the grand finale. The match promises an intense battle as India seeks revenge for their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia.

Match Details

Fixture India vs Australia (Semifinal 1) Date March 4, 2025 Time 2:30 PM IST (09:00 GMT) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE Live Broadcast Star Sports Network, JioHotstar

Road to the Semifinals

India’s Performance

India has been in sublime form, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. With convincing victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, the team looks strong and confident.

February 20 : Defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets

: Defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets February 23 : Defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets

: Defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets March 2: Defeated New Zealand by 44 runs

Australia’s Performance

Australia had a mixed journey, including two rain-affected matches, but they secured their place in the semifinals with a crucial win against England.

February 22 : Defeated England by 5 wickets

: Defeated England by 5 wickets February 25 : No result vs South Africa

: No result vs South Africa February 28: No result vs Afghanistan

Squads and Team News

India Squad

Players Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Shubman Gill (VC) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shreyas Iyer Batsman KL Rahul (WK) Wicketkeeper-batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Spinner Mohammed Shami Fast Bowler Arshdeep Singh Fast Bowler Harshit Rana Fast Bowler Rishabh Pant (WK) Wicketkeeper-batsman

Australia Squad

Players Role Steve Smith (C) Batsman Alex Carey (WK) Wicketkeeper-batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Travis Head Batsman Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Nathan Ellis Fast Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Fast Bowler Spencer Johnson Fast Bowler Tanveer Sangha Spinner Adam Zampa Spinner Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Cooper Connolly All-rounder Josh Inglis (WK) Wicketkeeper-batsman

Important changes Changes:

India : Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy starred with a 5-wicket haul against New Zealand and could be crucial against Australia.

: Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy starred with a 5-wicket haul against New Zealand and could be crucial against Australia. Australia: All-rounder Cooper Connolly replaces the injured Matt Short in the squad.

Talking Points for the teams

India’s Home-Like Advantage in Dubai

Despite criticism over India playing all matches in Dubai, skipper Rohit Sharma downplayed any undue advantage, stating that the pitches have varied behaviors. India’s spin-heavy lineup has dominated here, but the team must adapt to changing pitch conditions.

Can Australia’s Spinners Step Up?

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa admitted he isn’t at his best but remains Australia’s key weapon in spin-friendly conditions. If Zampa and debutant Tanveer Sangha deliver, Australia’s chances improve significantly.

Head-to-Head Record in ICC Knockouts

Australia has historically dominated India in ICC knockout matches, with their recent triumph in the 2023 World Cup final still fresh in memory. However, India’s current form and strong squad balance make this a close contest.

What’s at Stake?

The winner secures a place in the final on March 9 in Lahore. If India reaches the final, the venue will be shifted to Dubai due to geopolitical reasons.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits this epic clash, both teams will be keen to put their best foot forward. Will India avenge their 2023 World Cup loss, or will Australia continue their dominance in ICC knockouts? The answer unfolds on March 4 in Dubai!

FAQ

1.How many matches did India win in the Champions Trophy in 2025?

- India won all three of their Group A matches. In Group B, Australia won one match and saw two others abandoned due to rain.

2.Who are the semi-finalists of the Champions Trophy 2025?

- The semi-final match-ups are now confirmed for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will play Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, in Dubai, while New Zealand will play South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday, in Lahore. Here is all you need to know about the semi-finals.

3. Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025?

- Due to geo-political tensions, India didn't travel to Pakistan for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, and instead are playing all their matches in Dubai.

