ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy To Arrive In Guwahati As Part Of Tour

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket World Cup trophy will come to Guwahati as part of the ongoing trophy tour ahead of the commencement of the grand sporting event later this year.
As per the information received, the Cricket World Cup trophy will arrive in Guwahati on September 13 and will be put up on display for the people.
During its stay in Guwahati, the trophy will be kept at South Point School, Barsapara and Town Club and will be available for people to see.
Meanwhile, ICC, the apex governing body of Cricket in the world will be opening the sale of tickets for the warm-up game to be held in Guwahati on September 25.
It may be noted that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour has begun in June this year with the launching of the silverware 1,20,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
"The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with a temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude," an ICC media release mentioned.
It further said, "The trophy tour aims to give one million fans the chance to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event and will visit locations in 18 countries across five continents."
Meanwhile, this will be the first full-scale global tour since 2019. "The Trophy Tour will recreate the sense of occasion and carnival-like atmosphere synonymous with Cricket World Cups through a series of large-scale activations at some of the world’s most iconic destinations," the release stated.
Fans can follow the progress of the Trophy Tour on its journey around the world at cricketworldcup.com.
Apart from being displayed in 20 cities in India, the trophy will travel to countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and United States and "enable new and existing fans to get a glimpse of world cricket's ultimate prize".
Speaking about it, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe."
“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport,” he added.
The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket."
“As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country,” added Shah.
Here's the full schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 trophy tour:
27 June – 14 July: India
15 – 16 July: New Zealand
17 – 18 July: Australia
19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea
22 – 24 July: India
25 – 27 July: USA
28 – 30 July: West Indies
31 July – 4 August: Pakistan
5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka
7 – 9 August: Bangladesh
10 – 11 August: Kuwait
12 – 13 August: Bahrain
14 – 15 August: India
16 – 18 August: Italy
19 – 20 August: France
21 – 24 August: England
25 – 26 August: Malaysia
27 – 28 August: Uganda
29 – 30 August: Nigeria
31 August – 3 September: South Africa
From 4 September: India