ICC Implements Permanent Stop Clock Rule for White-Ball Formats

The ICC is set to ensure the timely completion of matches in white-ball formats with the permanent implementation of the stop clock rule. This rule, currently undergoing trial, will be integrated into the rule book starting from the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024. Initially introduced on an experimental basis in December 2023, it will now be included in the standard playing conditions.
The rule mandates the display of an electronic clock between overs for the fielding team to adhere to. According to the rule, the fielding team must start the new over within 60 seconds after the previous one ends. The third umpire will activate the timer immediately after the over is completed. The fielding team will receive two warnings for breaches before a five-run penalty is imposed for subsequent breaches.
Umpires will have the authority to determine if delays are caused by the batters, DRS calls, or other reasons. The decision to make the stop clock rule permanent was approved at the ICC meeting in Dubai.
Additionally, discussions are expected regarding the Champions Trophy, with India's refusal to travel to Pakistan, the designated hosts, being a key point. Last year, the Asia Cup faced similar challenges, ultimately adopting a hybrid model where only a few matches were hosted in Pakistan, with the rest played in Sri Lanka. The stop clock rule is anticipated to have a significant impact on close encounters, as the imposition of a five-run penalty could potentially change the course of the game.