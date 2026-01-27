Bangladesh Could Return to T20 World Cup if Pakistan Withdraw: Report

The uncertainty surrounding the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has deepened after the International Cricket Council (ICC) formally removed Bangladesh from the tournament, following the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) refusal to travel to India over security concerns.

Despite the decision, a narrow window remains for Bangladesh’s return, with the tournament set to begin on February 7. The possibility hinges on Pakistan’s next move. Pakistan was the sole board backing Bangladesh’s demand to relocate its matches outside India—a request the ICC ultimately rejected after citing independent security assessments and logistical constraints.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is weighing a potential boycott of the World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh. Should Pakistan withdraw, the ICC is expected to offer Bangladesh the first right of refusal to take Pakistan’s place in Group A. Under this scenario, Bangladesh would play all its matches in Sri Lanka, in line with its original proposal, which tournament officials believe would cause minimal disruption.

Pakistan have already announced their squad for the event, but a final decision on participation is still pending. PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have criticised Bangladesh’s exclusion as “unjust” and said the board would consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before taking a call. Naqvi indicated that a decision would be made by Friday or, at the latest, early next week—leaving little time for contingency planning.

The report further noted that a complete withdrawal by Pakistan could breach the hybrid hosting arrangement earlier agreed upon by the PCB, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the ICC. That framework, officials pointed out, was established at Pakistan’s insistence to address cross-border hosting concerns.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media have suggested an alternative being considered by the PCB: participating in the World Cup while opting out of the high-profile February 15 clash against India in Colombo.