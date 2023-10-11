ICC ODI World Cup 2023: See the names of all the 10 Exciting Venues

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and India is all set to host this grand cricketing event at ten fantastic venues. In this guide, we'll take you on a tour of these venues and share some exciting matches you won't want to miss. Let's dive in!
The massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is where it all begins and ends. It's not only the largest sports stadium globally but will also host the opening and final matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Get ready for an epic India vs. Pakistan showdown in this iconic venue, which can hold over 100,000 fans.
This stadium in Bengaluru, home to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, promises thrilling high-scoring matches. With its true pitch and a relatively small boundary of 65 meters, expect some explosive action. Keep an eye out for local hero Virat Kohli, who might break records!
Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium offers a unique experience with its humid climate and slow, low-pitched conditions. It has witnessed legendary moments in cricket history, like India's first Test win in 1952 and the first-ever tied Test match in 1986.
Formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, this historic venue is known for its slow pitch. However, with recent renovations, we can expect some pace in the upcoming World Cup matches. Keep an eye out for remarkable performances here!
Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium is known for its breathtaking views and small boundaries, making it a potential stage for high-scoring thrillers. This relatively new international venue will showcase its beauty and excitement in the ODI World Cup.
One of India's largest and most historic venues, Eden Gardens, has hosted World Cup finals and iconic matches. It's famous for VVS Laxman's 281 against Australia in 2001 and the dramatic T20 World Cup final in 2016.
A newer addition to the international cricket circuit, Lucknow's Ekana Stadium is ready to make its ODI World Cup debut. Although it hasn't seen much action, it promises exciting matches in the tournament.
Known as the 'cricket capital' of India, Wankhede Stadium has a rich cricketing history. It witnessed India's ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and memorable performances, such as Sachin Tendulkar's heroics against Australia.
With a seating capacity of nearly 43,000, the MCA International Stadium in Pune boasts a true pitch and small boundaries, setting the stage for thrilling contests. It's set to host some fantastic matches, including games featuring the Indian team.
The home ground of the Sunrisers Hyderabad will host three matches during the ODI World Cup. With a seating capacity of nearly 40,000, this stadium is sure to offer an exciting cricketing atmosphere.