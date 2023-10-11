ICC ODI World Cup 2023: See the names of all the 10 Exciting Venues

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and India is all set to host this grand cricketing event at ten fantastic venues. In this guide, we'll take you on a tour of these venues and share some exciting matches you won't want to miss. Let's dive in!

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is where it all begins and ends. It's not only the largest sports stadium globally but will also host the opening and final matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Get ready for an epic India vs. Pakistan showdown in this iconic venue, which can hold over 100,000 fans.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

This stadium in Bengaluru, home to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, promises thrilling high-scoring matches. With its true pitch and a relatively small boundary of 65 meters, expect some explosive action. Keep an eye out for local hero Virat Kohli, who might break records!

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium offers a unique experience with its humid climate and slow, low-pitched conditions. It has witnessed legendary moments in cricket history, like India's first Test win in 1952 and the first-ever tied Test match in 1986.