ICC Slams Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott, Calls Selective Participation Unfair

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday criticised Pakistan’s decision to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, stating that “selective participation” runs contrary to the core principles of a global sporting event and undermines the integrity of international cricket.

The ICC reaction came hours after the Pakistan government announced that its national team would not take the field against India in the group-stage clash scheduled for February 15. The announcement was made through a post on X, without citing any specific reason for the decision.

In an official statement, the ICC said it had taken note of the Government of Pakistan’s position, instructing the team to selectively participate in the tournament. While the governing body said it was awaiting formal communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it made clear that such a stance was incompatible with the expectation that all qualified teams compete under a fixed schedule.

The ICC said its tournaments are built on the principles of sporting integrity, fairness, consistency and competitiveness, and warned that selective participation threatens the spirit and sanctity of ICC events. While acknowledging the role of governments in matters of national policy, the ICC said the decision was not in the interests of the global game or cricket fans, including millions within Pakistan.

The governing body also urged the PCB to reflect on the long-term implications of the boycott, noting that Pakistan is a member and beneficiary of the global cricket ecosystem. Emphasising that the successful conduct of the Men’s T20 World Cup remains its top priority, the ICC said it expects the PCB to work towards a mutually acceptable solution that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders.

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the 20-team tournament alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States. The T20 World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Pakistan had announced its squad for the tournament last month.

Replacing Bangladesh

The development follows a recent ICC decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament, citing security concerns. The ICC, after extensive consultations and independent security assessments, concluded that there was no credible or verifiable threat to the Bangladesh team in India and declined to alter the published schedule. Scotland, the highest-ranked T20I side not originally qualified, were subsequently drafted in as replacements.

Meanwhile, India enters the tournament as defending champions and is in strong form, having won a five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-1. The Indian team will open its World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7, followed by another group fixture on February 12, before the scheduled clash against Pakistan on February 15.

Historically, Pakistan have struggled against India in ICC T20 World Cups, winning just once in eight encounters. India also dominated Pakistan in the Asia Cup last year, including a comprehensive victory in the final.