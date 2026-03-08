ICC T20 World Cup Final: India Post Massive 256 Run Target

India produced a breathtaking batting display to post a massive total of 255 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first in the high-voltage summit clash, India got off to a blistering start as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma walked out to open the innings. From the very beginning, the Indian batters launched an aggressive assault on the New Zealand bowlers, putting them under immense pressure.

Abhishek Sharma played a sensational knock at the top, reaching his half-century in just 18 balls. His explosive innings gave India early momentum and placed the team firmly on course for a huge total. However, shortly after completing his fifty, Sharma was dismissed after scoring 52 runs.

Sanju Samson continued the attacking approach and troubled the New Zealand bowling attack with his fluent stroke play. The wicketkeeper-batter reached his half-century in 33 balls and looked well on course for a century. Having earlier impressed with a destructive innings in the semifinal, Samson once again showcased his batting brilliance in the final. However, he narrowly missed out on a hundred, eventually departing for a superb 89 off 46 deliveries.

India’s dominance continued as Ishan Kishan also joined the run fest. The left-hander smashed a rapid half-century, scoring 50 runs in just 23 balls and further strengthening India’s position.

However, after Kishan was dismissed for 54 off 25 balls, India suffered a brief setback. Captain Suryakumar Yadav walked in but was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball he faced.

Following Kishan’s departure, the run-scoring rate slowed down for a short period. Hardik Pandya managed 18 runs from 13 balls but could not accelerate significantly.

Towards the end of the innings, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube provided the finishing touch with some crucial late hits. Their contributions ensured that India crossed the 250-run mark.

At the end of 20 overs, India posted a formidable total of 255 runs, setting a daunting target of 256 for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final.

With such a massive total on the board, India will now look to its bowlers to defend the score and lift the coveted title.