"If I Go to Auction, Will I Be Sold?": Rishabh Pant Asks...

As excitement builds for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has sparked curiosity among fans with a cryptic social media post.
The wicketkeeper-batter, who made a remarkable comeback in IPL 2024 after a 14-month recovery from a horrific car accident in December 2022, questioned whether he would be picked in the mega auction if he were to participate.
In his post, Pant wrote, "If I go to the auction, will I be sold or not and for how much?" This playful tease has left fans speculating about his future with Delhi Capitals and the possibility of seeing him in a new jersey.
Pant's return to the IPL 2024 was nothing short of impressive. Appearing in 13 matches, he amassed 446 runs, becoming the leading run-scorer for the Delhi-based franchise.
His performance after such a long hiatus highlighted his resilience and commitment to the sport. Pant, who joined Delhi Capitals in 2016, took over the captaincy in 2021 and has been a key player for the team.
Looking ahead, Pant will next feature in India’s Test series against New Zealand, starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. The 15-member squad for the three-match series was announced on Friday and mirrors the team that recently swept Bangladesh 2-0 in their Test series.
After Bengaluru, the second Test will take place in Pune on October 24, followed by the final match in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on November 1.
India's Test Squad for the Series Against New Zealand:
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
Pant's anticipated appearance in the Test series and his playful auction question have added to the buzz surrounding the talented wicketkeeper-batter. Fans will be eager to see what the future holds for Pant, both in the IPL and on the international stage.