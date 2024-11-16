In A First, India Set To Host World Para Athletics Championship 2025

India is set to host the World Para Athletics Championships in November 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in New Delhi. This prestigious event, expected to attract athletes from over 100 countries, will further bolster India's reputation in the international para-sports arena.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has formalized an agreement with World Para Athletics, a division of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), to bring this event to India. According to The Times of India, the championship is slated to cost approximately Rs 40-50 crore, with significant upgrades planned for the JLN Stadium, including the installation of a new synthetic track that meets international standards. In addition, the PCI has sought a No Objection Certificate from the Indian government, while the required hosting guarantee payment has already been completed.

"This will be the biggest sporting event in India for para players. It will be huge for them. More than 1,000 para-athletes from the world will come here to showcase their talent. Last year, we hosted the Para Shooting World Cup in New Delhi and it was a huge success," said a PCI official.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has awarded the renovation contract for the JLN Stadium to prepare it for the championship. As the host country, India is expected to field a large team, reflecting its commitment to advancing sports for people with disabilities.

India's performance at the 2024 Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe, Japan, was a significant achievement, as the nation secured sixth place in the overall medal tally. The Indian team won 17 medals, including six golds, five silvers, and six bronzes, marking its best-ever performance at the event.