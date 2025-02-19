IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match: Squads, Date & Timing, Venue, Head-To-Head, and Live Streaming Details

Each cricket fan wait for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to begin, and this year it will be starting on 19th February 2025, for the India Vs Bangladesh match it will held at Dubai. India will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With a strong squad led by Rohit Sharma, India aims to dominate Bangladesh, which will be captained by Nazmul Hossain Shanto.
In this article you will get complete information about the IND vs BAN match, including squads, venue, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more.
Match Details: IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025
|Event
|Details
|Match
|India vs Bangladesh (ICC Champions Trophy 2025)
|Date
|Thursday, February 20, 2025
|Time
|2:30 PM IST
|Venue
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE
|Live Telecast
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioCinema & Hotstar App
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this high-voltage clash. This stadium has a seating capacity of over 25,000 and is known for spin-friendly pitches and high-scoring matches.
Stadium Details
|Stadium Name
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Location
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Capacity
|25,000+ spectators
|Established
|2009
|Pitch Conditions
|Balanced (Good for batting & spin bowling)
|Weather Forecast
|Warm & humid (30°C expected)
Head-to-Head Record: India vs Bangladesh in ODIs
|Category
|India
|Bangladesh
|Total Matches
|42
|42
|Wins
|33
|8
|No Result
|1
|1
|In ICC Tournaments
|4
|1
|In Champions Trophy
|1
|0
Squads for IND vs BAN Match
India Squad
|Player Name
|Role
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Batter
|Shubman Gill (VC)
|Batter
|Virat Kohli
|Batter
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batter
|KL Rahul (WK)
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|Hardik Pandya
|All-rounder
|Axar Patel
|All-rounder
|Washington Sundar
|All-rounder
|Ravindra Jadeja
|All-rounder
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Bowler
|Harshit Rana
|Bowler
|Mohd. Shami
|Bowler
|Arshdeep Singh
|Bowler
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Bowler
Bangladesh Squad
|Player Name
|Role
|Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C)
|Batter
|Soumya Sarkar
|Batter
|Tanzid Hasan
|Batter
|Tawhid Hridoy
|Batter
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|Mahmudullah
|All-rounder
|Jaker Ali Anik
|Wicketkeeper/Batter
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|All-rounder
|Rishad Hossain
|Bowler
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bowler
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bowler
|Parvez Hossain Emon
|Bowler
|Nasum Ahmed
|Bowler
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|Bowler
|Nahid Rana
|Bowler
How to Watch IND vs BAN Match Live?
Live Telecast:
- Star Sports Network (India)
- PTV Sports & GTV (Bangladesh)
- Sky Sports Cricket (UK)
- Fox Sports (Australia)
Live Streaming:
- India: JioCinema, Hotstar App & Website
- Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd Sports
- USA: Willow TV, ESPN+
Main Players to Watch
India:
- Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli – Dependable batters in ICC events
- Hardik Pandya & Ravindra Jadeja – Crucial all-rounders
- Mohammed Shami & Kuldeep Yadav – Leading the bowling attack
Bangladesh:
- Mushfiqur Rahim & Nazmul Hossain Shanto – Key batters
- Taskin Ahmed & Mustafizur Rahman – Bowling threats
IND vs BAN Champions Trophy History
|Year
|Winner
|Margin
|Venue
|2002
|India
|10 Wickets
|Colombo, Sri Lanka
|2006
|India
|4 Wickets
|Jaipur, India
|2025
|TBD
|TBD
|Dubai, UAE
Final Thoughts
The India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match is expected to be a thrilling encounter. With both teams looking to start their campaign strong, cricket fans can anticipate an exciting battle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, 2025. Stay tuned for live action, and may the best team win!
FAQ
1. Where can I watch the Champions Trophy 2025 on TV?
- The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match? The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website
2. Which team will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Starting tomorrow, Pakistan hosts its first major ICC tournament since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India. The ICC Champions Trophy will mean that a big-ticket event will be hosted by Pakistan after three decades
3. Will Jasprit Bumrah play the Champions Trophy in 2025?
- Team India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025 after the pacer was unable to recover in time from a back injury. However, India will enjoy the return of fellow pacer Mohammed Shami, who has successfully returned to action over the T20Is and ODIs against England.