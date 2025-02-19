IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match: Squads, Date & Timing, Venue, Head-To-Head, and Live Streaming Details

Each cricket fan wait for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to begin, and this year it will be starting on 19th February 2025, for the India Vs Bangladesh match it will held at Dubai. India will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With a strong squad led by Rohit Sharma, India aims to dominate Bangladesh, which will be captained by Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

Advertisment

In this article you will get complete information about the IND vs BAN match, including squads, venue, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more.

Match Details: IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025

Event Details Match India vs Bangladesh (ICC Champions Trophy 2025) Date Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time 2:30 PM IST Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE Live Telecast Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema & Hotstar App

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this high-voltage clash. This stadium has a seating capacity of over 25,000 and is known for spin-friendly pitches and high-scoring matches.

Stadium Details

Stadium Name Dubai International Cricket Stadium Location Dubai, United Arab Emirates Capacity 25,000+ spectators Established 2009 Pitch Conditions Balanced (Good for batting & spin bowling) Weather Forecast Warm & humid (30°C expected)

Head-to-Head Record: India vs Bangladesh in ODIs

Category India Bangladesh Total Matches 42 42 Wins 33 8 No Result 1 1 In ICC Tournaments 4 1 In Champions Trophy 1 0

Squads for IND vs BAN Match

India Squad

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batter Shubman Gill (VC) Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul (WK) Wicketkeeper/Batter Rishabh Pant (WK) Wicketkeeper/Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mohd. Shami Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Bangladesh Squad

Player Name Role Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C) Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper/Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Jaker Ali Anik Wicketkeeper/Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Parvez Hossain Emon Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

How to Watch IND vs BAN Match Live?

Live Telecast:

Star Sports Network (India)

(India) PTV Sports & GTV (Bangladesh)

(Bangladesh) Sky Sports Cricket (UK)

(UK) Fox Sports (Australia)

Live Streaming:

India: JioCinema, Hotstar App & Website

Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd Sports

USA: Willow TV, ESPN+

Main Players to Watch

India:

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli – Dependable batters in ICC events

– Dependable batters in ICC events Hardik Pandya & Ravindra Jadeja – Crucial all-rounders

– Crucial all-rounders Mohammed Shami & Kuldeep Yadav – Leading the bowling attack

Bangladesh:

Mushfiqur Rahim & Nazmul Hossain Shanto – Key batters

– Key batters Taskin Ahmed & Mustafizur Rahman – Bowling threats

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy History

Year Winner Margin Venue 2002 India 10 Wickets Colombo, Sri Lanka 2006 India 4 Wickets Jaipur, India 2025 TBD TBD Dubai, UAE

Final Thoughts

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match is expected to be a thrilling encounter. With both teams looking to start their campaign strong, cricket fans can anticipate an exciting battle at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, 2025. Stay tuned for live action, and may the best team win!

FAQ

1. Where can I watch the Champions Trophy 2025 on TV?

- The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match? The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website

2. Which team will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Starting tomorrow, Pakistan hosts its first major ICC tournament since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka and India. The ICC Champions Trophy will mean that a big-ticket event will be hosted by Pakistan after three decades

3. Will Jasprit Bumrah play the Champions Trophy in 2025?

- Team India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025 after the pacer was unable to recover in time from a back injury. However, India will enjoy the return of fellow pacer Mohammed Shami, who has successfully returned to action over the T20Is and ODIs against England.