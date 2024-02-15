IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel Receive Maiden Caps

Before the third Test match between India and England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, uncapped players Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel received their maiden Test caps, marking their debut on Thursday.
Anil Kumble, ex-Indian spinner, presented Sarfaraz Khan with his first Test cap, while Dinesh Karthik gave Dhruv Jurel his cap before the third Test in Rajkot.
After Sarfaraz was presented with his Test cap, his father was unable to hold back his tears upon witnessing the 26-year-old receive his first Test cap.
In the recent unofficial Test series of three matches against England Lions, which coincided with the series between the senior sides, Sarfaraz performed admirably for India A. He scored 96 in a Tour match and followed it up with scores of 4, 55, and 161 in two unofficial Tests.
In 45 first-class matches, Sarfaraz accumulated 3,912 runs at an impressive average of 69.85. He has 14 centuries and 11 fifties, with his highest score being 301* to his name.
However, Jurel has shown impressive form in the blockbuster T20 competition, the Indian Premier League. He participated in 13 games last season, scoring 152 runs at an average of 21.71 and a striking rate of 172.73. He excelled as a powerful hitter and a lower-order closer.
In 15 first-class matches, Jurel has scored a total of 790 runs at an average of 46.47, including a century and five half-centuries in 19 innings. His highest score is 249. Jurel plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.
The series is currently tied at 1-1. Following a 28-run defeat in the initial Hyderabad Test, India emerged victorious in the second Test in Visakhapatnam with a 106-run win.
Having won the toss and electing to bat first, India lost two quick wickets in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill with just 24 runs on the board.