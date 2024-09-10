IND vs NZ 2024: Schedule, Venue, Broadcast Channel, and More

The India vs New Zealand 2024 series is set to be an exciting contest between two strong cricket teams. Fans are eagerly waiting for this series, which will include 3 Test matches. Both teams have a history of thrilling matches, and this series is expected to be no different. India will look to use its home advantage, while New Zealand will try to challenge them on their turf.

In this blog, we will cover the full schedule, match venues, where to watch the games, ticket information, and much more. Whether you plan to watch from home or attend the matches, we have all the details you need for the India vs New Zealand 2024 series.

IND vs NZ 2024 Series Overview

The much-awaited India vs New Zealand cricket series is back in 2024, promising to be a thrilling contest between two top-tier cricketing nations. Both teams have a rich history of intense matches across all formats, making this series a highly anticipated one for cricket enthusiasts. The 2024 series will feature 3 Test matches, providing fans with diverse cricketing action.

India, known for its powerful batting lineup and spinners, will look to continue its dominance at home, while New Zealand, famous for its disciplined bowling attack and resilient batsmen, will be keen to challenge India on their turf. With both teams eyeing important victories for their respective rankings for the World Test Championship, this series is expected to bring out the best in players and captivate fans around the world.

IND vs NZ 2024 Schedule