IND vs NZ 2024: Schedule, Venue, Broadcast Channel, and More

The India vs New Zealand 2024 series is set to be an exciting contest between two strong cricket teams. Fans are eagerly waiting for this series, which will include 3 Test matches. Both teams have a history of thrilling matches, and this series is expected to be no different. India will look to use its home advantage, while New Zealand will try to challenge them on their turf.
In this blog, we will cover the full schedule, match venues, where to watch the games, ticket information, and much more. Whether you plan to watch from home or attend the matches, we have all the details you need for the India vs New Zealand 2024 series.
The much-awaited India vs New Zealand cricket series is back in 2024, promising to be a thrilling contest between two top-tier cricketing nations. Both teams have a rich history of intense matches across all formats, making this series a highly anticipated one for cricket enthusiasts. The 2024 series will feature 3 Test matches, providing fans with diverse cricketing action.
India, known for its powerful batting lineup and spinners, will look to continue its dominance at home, while New Zealand, famous for its disciplined bowling attack and resilient batsmen, will be keen to challenge India on their turf. With both teams eyeing important victories for their respective rankings for the World Test Championship, this series is expected to bring out the best in players and captivate fans around the world.
The India vs New Zealand 2024 series will be broadcast live across multiple channels and platforms, making it accessible for fans worldwide. In India, you can catch the live action on Sports 18 Channel, the official broadcaster of the series. For those who prefer online streaming, Jio Cinema app or website will offer seamless coverage with various viewing options.
New Zealand fans can tune in to Sky Sports to follow their team's journey, while fans in other parts of the world, such as the UK and the USA, can catch the series on local broadcasters like Sky Sports or Willow TV. For those who miss the live action, highlights and match replays will be available on the official platforms shortly after the games.
Excited to catch the action live in the stadium? Tickets for the IND vs NZ 2024 series will be available for purchase online through popular platforms such as BookMyShow and Paytm Insider. The ticket prices are expected to vary based on the venue and seating category, ranging from affordable general admission tickets to VIP packages for premium seating.
If you prefer buying tickets at the venue, stadium counters will also be selling tickets a few days before the matches. Make sure to grab your tickets early to avoid missing out, as these matches are likely to be sold out quickly due to high demand.
As of now, the official squads for the India vs New Zealand 2024 Test series have not been announced. Fans eagerly await the selection of players who will represent their countries in this exciting clash. Both teams are expected to field a mix of experienced players and young talents, making the squad announcements highly anticipated. Stay tuned for updates as the teams finalize their lineups closer to the start of the series.
Expected India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.
Expected New Zealand’s squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.
The IND vs NZ 2024 series promises to be an exciting and closely fought battle between two of the best cricketing nations. With a thrilling schedule, top-class players, and intense rivalries on the line, cricket fans are in for a treat. Whether you plan to catch the action live in the stadium or follow along via broadcasts, this series is one you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for nail-biting moments, memorable performances, and a true showcase of international cricket at its best!
When will the India vs New Zealand 2024 series start?
The India vs New Zealand 2024 series will begin on October 16, 2024, with the first Test match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
How many Test matches will be played in the IND vs NZ 2024 series?
The series will feature a total of 3 Test matches.
Where can I watch the India vs New Zealand 2024 series?
In India, the series will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 Channel, and you can stream it online on the Jio Cinema app or website. In New Zealand, fans can watch the series on Sky Sports.
Where can I buy tickets for the India vs New Zealand 2024 series?
Tickets for the series will be available online through platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm Insider. You can also purchase tickets at the stadium counters a few days before the matches.
How many times has New Zealand beaten India in Test matches?
As of now, New Zealand has beaten India 12 times in Test matches. New Zealand has managed to secure victories both at home and on Indian soil, making the rivalry between the two teams intense.
What is the head-to-head record between India and New Zealand in Test matches?
India and New Zealand have faced each other in a total of 62 Test matches. India has won 22 matches, New Zealand has won 12, and 28 matches have ended in a draw.