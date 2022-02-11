Ind Vs WI: India Win 3rd Match By 96 Runs Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

Team India’s new One Day International (ODI) captain Rohit Sharma began his tenure with a thumping 3-0 series whitewash of West Indies after India managed to win the third game of the series by 96 runs on Friday.

Following a top order collapse in the third match, the ship was steadied by Shreyas Iyer, who scored a responsible 80, and Rishabh Pant’s quickfire 56, to put 265 on the board. Captain Rohit Sharma went for 13 while ex-captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck. Returning after a bout with Covid-19, Shikhar Dhawan managed to score only 10 runs.

In reply, West Indies were bundled for 169 after a poor batting show, in line with recent performances. With the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in mind, the Indian team management experimented in the third match which became inconsequential after the three match series was already wrapped up with two wins by the hosts.

The series highlighted many positives for team India with Prasidh Krishna, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar had good outings. The Indian bowler’s task was made easy by the poor batting from the opposition.

A three match T20 series against the same opponents will follow the ODI series which is scheduled to be played in Kolkata from February 16.

Indian vice-captain K L Rahul and Axar Patel were on Friday dropped from the squad due to injuries and were replaced by Rituraj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda.

The T20 squad in full: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.