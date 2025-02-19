India at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full records, overall record, most runs, wickets; squad, schedule for 2025 and all details

The Indian cricket team is set to make its mark in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming for its third title in the 50-over tournament. The Men in Blue have had a rich history in the competition, winning the trophy twice—in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership. As they gear up for the 2025 edition, India will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.
India’s Overall Record in ICC Champions Trophy (1998-2017)
- Matches Played: 29
- Matches Won: 18
- Matches Lost: 8
- No Result: 3
- Last Result: Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs (Final, 2017)
- Last Five Results: Won - 3, Lost - 2
India’s Performance in Every ICC Champions Trophy Edition
|Year
|Result
|Most Runs
|Most Wickets
|1998
|Semifinals
|Sachin Tendulkar (149)
|Sachin Tendulkar (6)
|2000
|Runner-up
|Sourav Ganguly (348)
|Venkatesh Prasad (8)
|2002
|Winner
|Virender Sehwag (271)
|Zaheer Khan (8)
|2004
|Group Stage
|Rahul Dravid (97)
|Irfan Pathan (5)
|2006
|Group Stage
|Rahul Dravid (105)
|Munaf Patel (4)
|2009
|Group Stage
|Virat Kohli (95)
|Ashish Nehra (8)
|2013
|Winner
|Shikhar Dhawan (363)
|Ravindra Jadeja (12)
|2017
|Runner-up
|Shikhar Dhawan (338)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7)
Most Runs for India in ICC Champions Trophy History
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|100s/50s
|Shikhar Dhawan
|10
|701
|77.88
|101.59
|125
|3/3
|Sourav Ganguly
|13
|665
|73.88
|83.12
|141*
|3/3
|Rahul Dravid
|19
|627
|48.23
|73.33
|76
|0/6
|Virat Kohli
|13
|529
|88.16
|92.32
|96*
|0/5
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|481
|53.44
|82.50
|123*
|1/4
Most Wickets for India in ICC Champions Trophy History
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling
|Ravindra Jadeja
|10
|16
|4.85
|25.18
|31.1
|5/36
|Zaheer Khan
|9
|15
|4.60
|24.53
|32.0
|4/45
|Harbhajan Singh
|13
|14
|3.96
|35.42
|53.5
|3/27
|Sachin Tendulkar
|16
|14
|4.73
|25.07
|31.7
|4/38
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|10
|13
|4.30
|25.69
|35.7
|2/19
India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
The Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy consists of a balanced mix of experienced campaigners and young talents. Rohit Sharma will lead the team, with Shubman Gill serving as vice-captain.
- Captain: Rohit Sharma
- Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill
- Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer
- Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
- All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja
- Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
- Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana
India’s Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|20 Feb 2025
|India vs Bangladesh
|Dubai
|2:30 PM
|23 Feb 2025
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|2:30 PM
|2 Mar 2025
|India vs New Zealand
|Dubai
|2:30 PM
India’s Important Players to Watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025
1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)
India’s captain and experienced opener, Rohit Sharma, will be crucial at the top of the order. Known for his ability to score big in ICC tournaments, his leadership and batting prowess will play a significant role in India’s campaign.
2. Virat Kohli
One of the best batsmen of the modern era, Virat Kohli has consistently delivered in global tournaments. His experience and aggressive approach will be vital in high-pressure matches.
3. Hardik Pandya
As India’s premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds depth to the squad. His finishing abilities in the lower order can change the course of matches.
4. Kuldeep Yadav
The left-arm wrist-spinner has been India’s main wicket-taking option in white-ball cricket. His ability to trouble batsmen with variations will be crucial in middle overs.
5. Mohammed Shami
With his pace and swing, Shami remains a key bowler in India's setup. His performances in ICC tournaments have been impressive, and he will be expected to provide breakthroughs with the new ball.
Conclusion
India heads into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as one of the favorites, with a rich history in the tournament and a balanced squad. The team’s performances in past editions, along with its experienced core, give fans hope for another deep run in the competition. The clash against Pakistan on February 23 will be one of the tournament’s most anticipated matches, with India aiming to reclaim the title they last won in 2013.
FAQ
1.How many runs has Virat Kohli scored in the Champions Trophy?
- Kohli currently sits 11th in the standings with 529 runs, while Rohit is in 14th position with 481 runs. Chris Gayle tops the list with 791 runs.
2. How many Champions Trophys has Rohit Sharma played?
- Rohit has been part of India's 50-overs World Cup campaigns in 2015, 2019 and 2023. He featured in 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy.
3.How many Champions Trophy India has?
-India's record in Champions Trophy: Two titles and four finals in eight editions. India, led by Rohit Sharma, enters the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi as a strong contender with a balanced squad. Key players include Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya.
