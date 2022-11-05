India Batting Icon Virat Kohli Turns 34

India batting icon Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday (November 5).

With 477 international matches and 24350 runs, the Indian run machine is continuing to add more feathers to his illustrious cap.

India left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and wished Kohli.

"Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday Virat Kohli. May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness," Dhawan wrote.

Kohli, the 2011 ICC World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy winner, recently became the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Kohli achieved the milestone during India's crucial Group 2, Super 12 clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide, which India won.

The Indian run machine scored an unbeaten 64 of 44 balls in the match, including eight boundaries and a six. His strike rate during the innings was 145.45.

The right-hander now has 1,065 runs in 25 T20 World Cup matches, averaging 88.75. He has 13 half-centuries under his belt.

Kohli has 71 international centuries (27 in Tests, 43 in ODIs and 1 in T20I) under his belt.