India Beat Australia by Five Wickets to Level T20I Series 1-1

India fought back to level the five-match T20I series against Australia with a thrilling five-wicket win in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday. The victory leaves the series tied at 1-1 ahead of the fourth match scheduled for Thursday.

Chasing a challenging 186-run target, India relied on a series of well-timed contributions rather than a single big innings. Washington Sundar’s 49-run cameo proved pivotal in steering the team home, while bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy made key breakthroughs to keep Australia under pressure.

Earlier, Tim David (54) and Marcus Stoinis (52) had lifted Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs, rescuing the innings after early wickets. Arshdeep Singh, returning to the side, impressed with three crucial wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with two. Nathan Ellis was Australia’s most effective bowler but could not prevent the Indian chase from succeeding.

Team Line-Ups:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mitchell Marsh, reflecting on the loss, said: “We were probably 20 runs short. Credit to India – they bowled really well. We gave it our best in the field, but they deserved the win. Tim David and Stoinis played superbly. In T20s, small margins—one or two good or bad overs—can change everything.” He added that Glenn Maxwell was close to playing but not quite ready yet.

Arshdeep Singh, who was awarded Player of the Match, praised his approach: “I’ve just been working on my process, trusting my skills, and executing the plans I’ve practised. Bowling to aggressive batters is enjoyable, and having someone like Bumrah at the other end gives opportunities. I focus on execution and sticking to what I’ve practised, no matter the situation.”

India completed the chase with nine balls to spare, winning by five wickets. While the innings had its moments of tension, the team’s approach of contributing with small but impactful cameos exemplifies the modern T20 strategy. Australia’s bowlers, including Nathan Ellis, put up a fight but could not halt India’s calculated chase.

The series now heads to the fourth T20I on Thursday, with both teams eager to take a 2-1 lead. Fans can expect another high-octane contest as India and Australia continue their battle for supremacy in this exciting T20I series.