India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clinch T20 Series 3-0

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final T20I match on Tuesday to ensure a series whitewash. The Lankans took the match into super overs after a frantic end to normal play but were restricted to just two runs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring the winning runs for the Men in Blue.
With the win, India continued their winning record against Sri Lanka. Earlier, the Lankans won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final match. Picking up the slow surface, the Sri Lankan spinners wreaked havoc on the Indian lineup.
At one point, India were down to 48 for the loss of five wickets with the middle order failing to put up a fight. Opener Shubman Gill scored 39 runs, while young all-rounder Riyan Parag posted 26 runs with two massive sixes. Washington Sundar added another handful of 25 runs as the Lankans restricted India to 137 runs.
Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three and two wickets respectively.
In reply, it was the same story for Sri Lanka with the top order shining exceptionally. They put up 110 runs for the loss of two wickets and were cruising to victory. However, what followed was yet another batting collapse as the Lankans lost seven wickets for 27 runs.
Sri Lanka were left scrambling in the last over as skipper Suryakumar Yadav dismissed two in successive deliveries to put them in a precarious position. However, local boy Chaminda Wickramasinghe ensured the match went into super over.
Washington Sundar was handed the ball as he dismissed two Lankan batters in three deliveries giving India three for the win. The Indian skipper backed by some poor fielding finished the match in the first delivery to win it for the Men in Blue.