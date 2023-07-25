India Clinch Series 1-0 After Rain Washes Away Last Day Of 2nd Test

India clinched the two-match Test series against West Indies after rain played a part in ensuring the second match ended in a draw on Tuesday. With this, India have secured the ninth straight Test series win against West Indies.
Heavy rainfall did not allow play to resume on the final day of the second Test match being played in Port of Spain which meant that it ended in a draw and India clinched the series 1-0.
Having set a massive target of 365 runs for West Indies for the win, India took two wickets in the final session of the fourth day on Monday.
West Indies were at 76 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of play on Day 4 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood on the crease.
West Indies got off to a good start, however, Ravichandran Ashwin came back to haunt them, removing Kraigg Braithwaite and Kirk McKenzie to reduce the Windies to 44/2.
Earlier, India had declared their second innings at 181/2, with Ishan Kishan (52* in 34 balls) and Shubman Gill (29*) unbeaten. With a lead of 364 runs, they set a target of 365 runs for the Windies.
Shannon Gabriel and Jomel Warrican took a wicket each for the Windies. Rohit Sharma (57 in 44 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 in 30 balls) also played some quick knocks for India.
India had crossed the 100-run mark in just 12.2 overs, the fastest by any team in Test cricket's history. Before this, in reply to India's first innings total of 438, WI was bundled out for just 255 runs.
WI trailed by 183 runs at that point. Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite top-scored for the Windies with a knock of 75 in 235 balls. Alick Athanaze (37), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) and Kirk McKenzie (32) also played some decent knocks for the Windies.
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 5/60. Mukesh Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin got one wicket.
India made 438 in the first innings. Virat's century (121 in 206 balls) and fifties by skipper Rohit Sharma (80 in 143 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 in 74 balls), Ravindra Jadeja (61 in 152 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56 in 78 balls) proved to be instrumental in taking India to a massive total.
Jomel Warrican (3/89) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. Kemar Roach (3/104) and Jason Holder (2/57) also were among the wickets for the Windies.
Quick Scores: India: 438 and 181/2 (Rohit Sharma 57, Ishan Kishan 52*, Shannon Gabriel 1/33) drew the match against West Indies: 255 and 76/2 (Kraigg Braithwaite 28, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 24*, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/33).