India Crumbles for 46 as New Zealand's Bowlers Strike Gold

In a dramatic turnaround, New Zealand showcased their bowling prowess on the second day of the Test match in Bengaluru, securing a commanding position after bowling India out for a mere 46 runs—their lowest score at home and the third-lowest overall in Test history after opting to bat first.
This performance marks a significant moment in the ongoing series, following a week of anticipation and challenging weather conditions.
Having lost the toss on a day marked by overcast skies and a damp pitch, New Zealand's seam bowlers capitalized on the favorable conditions, delivering a masterclass in accuracy and movement. Matt Henry, the standout performer, took five wickets, reaching the milestone of 100 Test wickets in the process.
Both teams appeared to misjudge the pitch conditions. India, winning the toss, chose to bat first, relying on the pitch’s dry nature rather than the prevailing overcast conditions. In contrast, New Zealand fielded three seamers, hoping to take advantage of the conditions despite their desire to bat first.
The early signs were alarming for India as the ball moved more than expected. New Zealand's bowlers quickly adjusted their strategy, reinforcing their slip cordon and maintaining pressure on Indian batsmen.
India’s batting lineup faced immediate challenges. With Shubman Gill sidelined due to a stiff neck, Virat Kohli moved up to No. 3 for the first time since 2016. However, he didn't have a chance to settle, getting out after just nine balls, caught off a sharp delivery from Will O’Rourke. The collapse continued with Sarfaraz Khan, who attempted a risky shot on just his third ball, resulting in a sensational catch by Devon Conway.
A brief rain interruption came as India found themselves in dire straits at 13 for 3. After the break, luck briefly favored India, with Tom Blundell dropping a straightforward catch off Rishabh Pant. However, the flurry of wickets soon resumed, with Jaiswal, Rahul, and Jadeja falling in quick succession.
Henry's relentless pressure culminated in a spectacular display, including a brilliant catch from Michael Bracewell that secured his five-wicket haul. India’s innings lasted a mere 31.2 overs, with their average seam movement registering at just 0.87 degrees.
With a 134-run lead by the end of day two, New Zealand showcased their batting depth, particularly through Devon Conway, who scored a commendable 91 runs. His aggressive approach against India's spinners demonstrated New Zealand's intention to solidify their advantage.
Despite missing several chances in the slip cordon, India managed to dismiss Conway just short of a century. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell then took to the crease, cautiously navigating the final overs of the day to ensure New Zealand ended the day firmly in control.
As the teams head into the third day, the conditions remain pivotal, with both sides eager to adapt their strategies. New Zealand's bowlers have set a formidable tone, leaving India with much to ponder as they look to mount a response in the crucial upcoming sessions.