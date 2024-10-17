India Crumbles for 46 as New Zealand's Bowlers Strike Gold

India’s batting lineup faced immediate challenges. With Shubman Gill sidelined due to a stiff neck, Virat Kohli moved up to No. 3 for the first time since 2016. However, he didn't have a chance to settle, getting out after just nine balls, caught off a sharp delivery from Will O’Rourke. The collapse continued with Sarfaraz Khan, who attempted a risky shot on just his third ball, resulting in a sensational catch by Devon Conway.