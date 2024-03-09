India Crushes England in 5th Test, Clinches Series 4-1 with Commanding Victory

India secured a significant first-innings lead of 259 runs against England in the fifth and final Test match, putting them in a commanding position for a comprehensive victory.
Ravichandran Ashwin's three-wicket burst on day three crippled England's top order, leaving them struggling at 103 for 5. Despite Ben Stokes' efforts, England faced the daunting task of avoiding an innings defeat.
James Anderson made history by becoming the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, but India's dominance remained evident as they bowled England out for 218 in their second innings.
India's stellar performance, led by centuries from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, along with Ashwin's five-wicket haul, sealed a convincing innings and 64-run win for India in Dharamsala. The series concluded with India leading 4-1, reaffirming their dominance over England.