India Defeats Sri Lanka by 43 Runs; Riyan Parag Shines with Three Wickets

India dismissed Sri Lanka for 170 runs in 19.2 overs, securing a victory by 43 runs. Despite a valiant effort from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, the rest of the Sri Lankan batting lineup failed to make significant contributions.
Opting to bat first, India set an imposing total of 213 for 7 in their 20 overs. The opening partnership of Gill and Jaiswal provided a strong start, with aggressive batting that set the tone. Surya Kumar Yadav's half-century stabilized the innings, while Pant's late surge ensured a formidable score. Pathirana was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, claiming four wickets.
In response, Sri Lanka started confidently with an 84-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Mendis scored 45, and Nissanka added another 50 runs with Perera. However, once Nissanka was dismissed, the Indian bowlers took control. Sri Lanka's batting lineup faltered, losing the last nine wickets for just 30 runs and falling short by 43 runs.
In a notable performance, Assam's Riyan Parag played a crucial role in India’s bowling attack with three wickets, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel, who each took two wickets. India's all-round display set a dominant tone for the series, and Riyan, having taken two wickets in the final two balls, is now in contention for a hat-trick in the next match.