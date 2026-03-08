India Retain ICC T20 World Cup Crown in Record-Breaking Display

India scripted history on Sunday by successfully defending the ICC T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Powered by explosive batting from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan, India posted a mammoth total of 255 before a ruthless bowling display led by Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel dismantled the New Zealand chase. The victory also made India the first host nation to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

Explosive Batting Powers Record Final Total

After New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to field first, India’s opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma launched a devastating assault during the powerplay.

Following a cautious start, the duo accelerated sharply. In the fourth over, Lockie Ferguson was taken apart for 24 runs as India crossed the 50-run mark in just four overs. Samson and Sharma added 98 runs for the opening wicket, becoming the first opening pair to register a 50-plus stand in a T20 World Cup final.

Abhishek Sharma hammered a blistering 52 off just 21 balls, bringing up the fastest fifty of the tournament in only 18 deliveries with six fours and three sixes before falling to Rachin Ravindra. India reached the 100-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Sanju Samson continued the onslaught, forming a 105-run stand with Ishan Kishan. Samson smashed 89 off 46 balls with five boundaries and eight sixes, registering his third consecutive half-century of the tournament. His knock placed him alongside Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi as players to score successive fifties in a semi-final and final of a T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan contributed a rapid 54 from 25 balls with four fours and four sixes, bringing up his fifty in just 23 deliveries. India crossed the 200-run mark in the 15th over as the scoring rate remained relentless.

Despite a brief slowdown after the dismissals of Samson, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube produced a late blitz, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls. His assault on James Neesham yielded 24 runs in the final over as India finished on 255/6, the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final.

Bumrah, Axar Lead Bowling Effort

Chasing a daunting target of 256, New Zealand started aggressively as Tim Seifert attacked Hardik Pandya early with two fours and two sixes in the second over.

However, India struck quickly. Axar Patel removed Finn Allen for nine, while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rachin Ravindra soon after, leaving New Zealand at 32/2 inside four overs.

Seifert continued his attacking approach, scoring 52 from 26 balls with two fours and five sixes, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Axar dismissed Glenn Phillips, while Hardik Pandya removed Mark Chapman, and Varun Chakravarthy accounted for Seifert.

New Zealand slumped to 72/5 in just over eight overs as India tightened their grip on the contest.

Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner attempted a recovery, taking the score past 100 before Axar broke the 52-run partnership by dismissing Mitchell for 17.

Jasprit Bumrah then produced a decisive spell, removing James Neesham and Matt Henry in quick succession before claiming his fourth wicket by dismissing Santner for 43. Bumrah finished with exceptional figures of 4/15.

Abhishek Sharma eventually took the final wicket as Jacob Duffy fell for three, ending New Zealand’s innings at 159 in 19 overs.

Historic Win Completes Title Defence

India’s commanding 96-run victory secured their third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title and marked the first successful title defence in the tournament’s history. The win also erased memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat at the same venue, where Australia had halted India’s unbeaten run.

The comprehensive performance in Ahmedabad showcased India’s depth and dominance across both departments, with the batting lineup producing a record-breaking total and the bowling attack executing a disciplined and relentless defence of the target.

Brief Scores: India 255/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Abhishek Sharma 52, Ishan Kishan 54; James Neesham 3/46) defeated New Zealand 159 in 19 overs (Tim Seifert 52, Mitchell Santner 43; Jasprit Bumrah 4/15, Axar Patel 3/27).