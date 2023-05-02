India Dethrone Australia to Become Number 1 Test Team in the World

Good news ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final as the Indian Test team has become the number 1 test team in the world.
The Indian team has dethroned Australian Test team to become the top team in the world. In the latest rankings released by the world cricket’s governing body International Cricket Council (ICC), India moved past Australia with 121 rating points while Pat Cummins’ side dropped to second with 116 rating points. Australia's reign at the top of the Men's Test rankings finally came to an end after 15 months.
Sharing the big news, the ICC tweeted on Tuesday, “India dethrone Australia in the annual update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Rankings ahead of the #WTC23 Final.”
Australia, who takes on India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval from June 7, was the top-ranked Test side since January 2022. They grabbed the position with the 4-0 series win over England that helped them overtake New Zealand. England remains in third position but the gap between them and the second-placed side is reduced from 13 to two rating points owing to some consistent performances in recent months as well as reduced weightage of their 4-0 Ashes defeat and a 1-0 defeat in the West Indies.
The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.
Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary has congratulated team India for this feat.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for becoming the No. 1 Test team in the world. The top spot reflects India’s commitment to Test cricket and the consistent performances both home and away. India are also the No. 1 T20I side.”