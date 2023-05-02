India Dethrone Australia to Become Number 1 Test Team in the World

Australia, who takes on India in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 at The Oval from June 7, was the top-ranked Test side since January 2022. They grabbed the position with the 4-0 series win over England that helped them overtake New Zealand. England remains in third position but the gap between them and the second-placed side is reduced from 13 to two rating points owing to some consistent performances in recent months as well as reduced weightage of their 4-0 Ashes defeat and a 1-0 defeat in the West Indies.

The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.